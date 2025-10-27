HH COMMENDS UCZ’s ENDURING ROLE IN EDUCATION, HEALTH, AND MORAL GUIDANCE

Kabwe… Sunday October 26, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has paid tribute to the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) for its six decades of spiritual leadership and social contribution, describing the milestone as a celebration of faith, unity, and national service.

Speaking during the Church’s 60th Anniversary celebrations held at the Railways Grounds in Kabwe, the Head of State joined thousands of congregants in commemorating the UCZ’s Diamond Jubilee.

President Hichilema congratulated the Church’s leadership and clergy for their steadfast unity, visionary guidance, and unwavering commitment to serving both God and the nation.

He observed that since its formation on 16th January 1965, the UCZ had stood as a pillar of strength in Zambia, educating the young, healing the sick, and uplifting communities across the country.

He further noted that the Church’s mission schools had produced generations of leaders, while its hospitals had restored hope and dignity to countless citizens.

The President also commended the UCZ for providing moral direction during times of change and challenge, describing its prophetic voice as vital to the country’s moral and social fabric.

President Hichilema reaffirmed the Government’s enduring partnership with the UCZ, emphasizing that such a relationship should not be seen as competitive but as complementary in the pursuit of shared goals.

He added that contributions to the Church should never be viewed as acts of favour, but as investments in national development, unity, and spiritual growth.

As Zambia marked the UCZ’s Diamond Jubilee, the President lauded the Church for its faithful service and called for continued collaboration in advancing peace, faith, and progress for future generations.