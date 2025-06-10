HH commissions Phase 1 of the Kazungula Water Supply Project



By Angela Limwanya



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has commissioned phase one of the Kazungula Water Supply and Basic Sanitation Project in the Southern province.





The project is valued at about 12-million Euros, with financing from the governments of German and Zambia, through the SADC Water Fund.





President HICHILEMA says the project will improve access to water for residents, who previously had supply for only four hours a day.



He said the New Dawn administration has placed water, sanitation and hygiene services at the heart of its development agenda.





President HICHILEMA says these services are essential not only for public health and dignity, but also for economic transformation and poverty reduction.



The President said this in Kazungula, during the commissioning of the project, in a speech read on his behalf by Water Development Minister, COLLINS NZOVU.





And SADC Executive Secretary, ELIAS MAGOSI said the project brings dignity to the people of Kazungula.



Meanwhile, KFW Development Bank Office Director, CONNY TITTMANN said the project responds to climate change and can run completely off grid using solar energy.





Speaking at the same event, Chief SEKUTE, of Kazungula district, said the project is a clear and tangible reflection of government’s commitment to inclusive development.





Last month President Hichilema was in Masaiti District where he commissioned the $490m Kafulafuta dam which aims at improving access to clean water for Ndola, Luanshya, Masaiti, and Mpongwe. districts.