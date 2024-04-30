HH CONFERS WITH NAKONDE TRADITIONAL LEADERS

President Hichilema writes….

This afternoon, we held another consultative meeting with our traditional leaders in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province.

We are thankful to their Royal Highnesses for the leadership they have continued offering to our people.

We appreciate their feedback on many issues of national concern, which they brought to our attention, and we assured them of our commitment to bringing unity and development across the country.

Let’s hold hands together to bring about development in our country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia