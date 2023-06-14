ZAMBIA Must Prosper Leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube says the UPND will not manage to implement the updated CDF because the idea was not originally theirs.

And Fube says just because he criticises President Hakainde Hichilema’s governance does not mean they are not friends. Speaking when he featured on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy programme, Monday, Fube said it was hard for UPND to implement an idea that was just copied from his book.

“CDF is a good policy, it’s not being implemented properly. I think you’ve read my book, Zambia Must Prosper, in fact, we wanted to implement the ward development CDF, not Constituency. Go and read, I think it’s at page 63. These are things you want to copy…… https://diggers.news/local/2023/06/14/hh-copied-cdf-idea-from-my-book-kbf/