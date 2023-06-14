ZAMBIA Must Prosper Leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube says the UPND will not manage to implement the updated CDF because the idea was not originally theirs.
And Fube says just because he criticises President Hakainde Hichilema’s governance does not mean they are not friends. Speaking when he featured on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy programme, Monday, Fube said it was hard for UPND to implement an idea that was just copied from his book.
“CDF is a good policy, it’s not being implemented properly. I think you’ve read my book, Zambia Must Prosper, in fact, we wanted to implement the ward development CDF, not Constituency. Go and read, I think it’s at page 63. These are things you want to copy…… https://diggers.news/local/2023/06/14/hh-copied-cdf-idea-from-my-book-kbf/
So baKBF if it was your idea, why didn’t you say so when pf had cdf albeit at k1.6? Or is this just another aimless attack on UPND
Kikikikikiki he should have patented the idea. Even me the idea of forfeiting looted money to education was mine kikikikikiki.
This is man really thinks too high of himself and believes he is so intelligent when actually he is not. It’s not true the CDF idea came from him. CDF idea started in 1995 during MMD of the late former president Chiluba’s reign so I don’t know what new idea from his book he is talking about. CDF concept has been changing in many ways in including the amounts allocated to constituencies and continues to change as time goes. The man is so deceptive and wants to deceive those who may not know any better and may be that is why all past presidents have avoid to appoint him in their governments because he can not be trusted at all.
