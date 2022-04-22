President Hakainde Hichilema has been declared Freeman of Namwala Town.

The declaration was made by Namwala Town Council during an Extra Ordinary Full Council Meeting which was held at Naminwe Ranch in Namwala on Wednesday, 20th April, 2022.

Namwala Town Council Chairperson, Mr. Abel Moonga said that Namwala Town Council during its Third Full Council Meeting held on Tuesday, 19th April, 2022 in the Council Chamber at the Civic Centre, resolved to declare Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia and son of Namwala as Freeman of the Town.

Mr. Moonga says that this declaration was in pursuant of the provision of the Local Government Act No. 2 of 2019 Section 30(1), which states that “A Town Council may admit to the status of honorary freeman of the town a person of distinction who has rendered eminent service to the town”.

The Council Chairperson said that the works being noted were:

That President Hichilema had helped a lot of vulnerable members of the community, some with agricultural equipment and oxen, others sponsorships to schools and with assistance to pay their medical bills. That the President Hichilema had been involved in the construction of health posts and schools. That President Hichilema was incarcerated as an opposition leader on behalf of the Community in Namwala and Zambia.

President Hichilema said that Namwala was the first town to honour him with the status of Freeman of the Town in Zambia. He expressed his gratitude at the decision taken by Namwala Town Council said that this was a pleasant surprise as he had taken only some days off to rest, and never expected to be honoured in such a manner.

The President said that he would work together with Namwala Town Council and the other 115 councils in the country to uplift the living standards of the people. President Hichilema said one of the measures government had taken was to ensure that all children, whether poor or orphaned, had access to free education. He also said that increasing CDF allocation from K1.6 million to K25.7 million was another initiative of Government to take the money to the local people in the constituencies so that they could make their own decisions on the development priorities and be able to support those decisions using CDF.

The President said that this was the first time since independence that a government had been able to deliver so much money and more importantly had allowed local people to decide who deserved a bursary in their communities.

Mr. Hichilema said since Namwala had honoured him with the status of Freeman of the Town, he expected the district to take the lead in using CDF properly. He emphasised that CDF was not for Councillors, MPs, Ministers or the President, but that CDF belonged to the people, who expected to be provided with clean water, health service facilities and desks for their children who were sitting on the floor.

President Hichilema said that as leaders, they were put in office to work for the people, to unite the people and not to divide, to include and not to exclude. Mr. Hichilema said that he would not allow lawlessness under the UPND government and that no one would be marginalised or victimised.

The President urged everyone to develop the Zambia by utilising the abundant natural resources that this country was blessed with.

Issued by:

Nchimunya Lukubi

Public Relations Officer