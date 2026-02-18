HH DESERVES SECOND TERM-TRADITIONAL LEADERS



Three traditional leaders from Kazungula District have praised President Hakainde Hichilema for the unprecedented and people-centred development achieved over the past five years.



The traditional leaders unanimously agreed that the Head of State deserves a second term to consolidate the gains.





They said that under President Hichilema, development is now visible, measurable and inclusive even in the remotest parts of the district.





The traditional leaders who include Chief Musokotwane, Chieftainess Moomba and Chief Sekute commended the New Dawn Government for tangible progress in infrastructure development, food security, social protection and employment, largely driven by sound government reforms.





Chief Sekute singled out the enhanced Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as a game changer that has restored dignity and hope for rural communities.





He cited the construction of classroom blocks, health posts, roads, bridges, electrification, procurement of school desks, skills development bursaries and empowerment of youths and women as some of the projects that have improved people’s welfare.



He added that traditional leaders are now active partners in development planning and that CDF has moved development from Lusaka to the villages, allowing communities to clearly trace government resources to completed projects.





On agriculture, Chief Sekute commended the reforms in the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), citing improved targeting, timely delivery of inputs and elimination of ghost beneficiaries.





He said Kazungula District has reaffirmed its status as a wildlife tourism hub, with more than 14,000 farmers benefiting from FISP, leading to increased productivity and improved household food security.





And Chieftainess Moomba welcomed the expansion of social protection programmes, including the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) and revised Cash for Work, describing them as lifelines for the most vulnerable.





She praised the increase in SCT benefits, with the elderly now receiving K400 and persons with disabilities K800, as well as the expansion of beneficiaries from about 700,000 to more than one million households.





She also applauded the Government’s recruitment drive in key sectors and reforms aimed at strengthening institutions and public service independence.





Chief Musokotwane said President Hakainde Hichilema is the right candidate to safeguard peace and stability, work with cooperating partners and ensure inclusive development.





He added that the President’s leadership has brought unity and demonstrated commitment to accountability, inclusion and national development.