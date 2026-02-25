HH DONATED SCHOOLS, HOSPITALS IN OPPOSITION, PF REFUSED TO COMMISSION THEM – STATE HOUSE





STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema was building schools and hospitals even while in opposition, but the PF government refused to commission them.





On Monday, Tonse Alliance president Brian Mundubile wondered where the President was getting money to make huge donations, which he claimed he was not doing while in opposition.





This followed Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi’s tour of a hospital in Mongu, which was donated by President Hichilema in memory of the treason incident.





But responding to that in an interview, Hamasaka argued that the President was making such donations even before he became a politician.





“The President in opposition was launching schools and clinics. But the government of PF was refusing to commission those projects and they were refusing to employ staff. Don’t you remember when he was donating a genset at Chawama Level One Hospital? Do you know what happened? They rejected it.

That’s when there was even that famous statement that ‘why does he want to donate to Chawama instead of donating to his village, Bweengwa?’ So those were donations that he was making even in opposition, but government was refusing. Was Mundubile in the country at that time? Maybe he was living abroad,” Hamasaka said.





“Are you not aware of the clinics and schools the boss has been building even in opposition? Even in his home village there, there’s a clinic and a school he commissioned himself while in opposition. Clearly, he doesn’t know the President. To claim that he is only doing this now clearly shows he doesn’t know the President. He has been doing these things for a very long time now, from his days in opposition. In fact, even before he joined politics, there are quite a number of projects that he has undertaken as a family, including boreholes and dip tanks in the community, even before he joined politics”.





He said if Mundubile was failing to do what he was supposed to do in his community, he shouldn’t take it out on the President.





“If Mundubile is failing to do what he is supposed to do in his community, he should not bring it to the President. I saw him somewhere where he’s failing to use CDF himself, he’s saying it’s a hoax. It just shows that someone doesn’t know what he’s doing as an MP. He wants to be president, but he doesn’t know what to do as an MP,” said Hamasaka.



News Diggers