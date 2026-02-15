HH Donates K200,000 Towards Ncwala Ceremony



By Nyambe Nalishebo



President Hakainde Hichilema has donated 200,000 Kwacha towards the successful hosting of this year’s Ncwala ceremony.





The donation was presented by Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo during the Ncwala fundraising dinner in Lusaka last night.





Mr. Sialubalo said traditional ceremonies play a vital role in promoting unity, national identity, and economic growth. He added that events such as Ncwala showcase Zambia’s rich heritage and provide a unique opportunity for visitors to engage with local communities and gain a deeper understanding of their culture.





He urged stakeholders, national institutions, government agencies, and the general public to support the ceremony.





Mr. Sialubalo also donated 50,000 Kwacha, while Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga contributed 45,000 Kwacha. These donations add to contributions already made by the corporate sector.