HH DONATES USING OWN MONEY, WHILE LUNGU USED TAXPAYERS MONEY – CORNELIUS MWEETWA

‎HH DONATES USING OWN MONEY, WHILE LUNGU USED TAXPAYERS MONEY – CORNELIUS

‎

‎CHIEF Government spokesman Cornelius Mweetwa says Mumbi Phiri should not compare President Hakainde Hichilema to former president Edgar Lungu who used tax payers money to make donations.



‎

‎Last week, Phiri said all Churches where President Hichilema was donating money should be prepared to be answerable when the time comes.



‎

‎This was because they did not know where the money President Hichilema was donating came from.



‎

‎“This is a warning to all the Churches. Ba Seventh day, abo ba Hakainde ba chitako donate inama (the Seventh Day where Mr Hakainde donated meat). All the churches like UCZ (United Church of Zambia) in Chingola. Because, the precedence has been set.

Mr (Archbishop) Alick Banda, l think he has been summoned over a vehicle which was donated to him,” Phiri said. “So, other churches Mr Hakainde is donating to some vehicles, do they know the source of income where that money is coming from? In future, they must be ready and a precedent has been set. A body of Christ is being attacked over a donation.”



‎

‎In an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Mweetwa said Phiri was speaking from experience, whereby her president donated using taxpayers money.



Daily Revelation