HH ENDORSEMENT BY EAST MPS WELCOME GODAZA



Press Release

1st March 2026



Governance and Development Advocates Zambia Godaza welcomes the recent endorsement of President Hakainde Hichilema by 15 out of 20 Members of Parliament from Eastern Province.





Executive Director Elias Mulenga has said this is a game-changer for his re-election bid in 2026 and shows support from a historically influential region.





Mulenga said the endorsement by Eastern, Copperbelt Southern Provinces is expected to strengthen Hichilema’s position and sway voters in the province as the entire region that includes all the chiefdoms has rallied behind President Hichilema.





Mr Mulenga said the endorsement goes beyond politicians, with UPND women, students, and other groups backing Hichilema, citing his government’s initiatives and achievements.





Mulenga has noted that this widespread support could translate into broader grassroots mobilization and a stronger campaign.





Mulenga noted that the endorsement of President Hichilema is as a result of the many achievements the country has achieved in just a spate of 4 years which are self explatory and the resuscitated economy which was at a verge of collapse.



For Clarifications contact Governance and Development Advocates Zambia email godaza.org@gmail.com