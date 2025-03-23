HH ENGAGING IN SERIAL DECEIT, STOP HIM FROM MOLESTING CONSTITUTION – OPPOSITION … As they urge security forces to stand with the people



Several opposition political parties and Civil Society Organisations (CS0s) have urged Zambians to rise up and reject UPND’s plans to molest the constitution.





The opposition political parties who rejected President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for constitutional amendments argued that there were no pressing national issues warranting changes to the constitution.





Speaking at a joint press briefing, PF vice-president Given Lubinda said the conflicting statements from State House and government ministers regarding the proposed amendments were concerning.



He said the amendment process by the UPND was deceitful and lacked justification.





“After months of denial, Presidential Spokesperson Clayson Hamasaka finally confirmed that the government has already drafted a constitutional amendment document, which will soon be presented to the public. This revelation exposes the government’s deceitful approach to governance and constitutional reform,” he said.





Lubinda said as a result of the whole process being entangled in a web of lies, minister of Justice Princess Kasune contradicted Hamasaka and the President who had both said there was already was a draft when she stated that there was no draft constitution as of now.





“Princess Kasune said there will be a road map provided soon whilst on the next day, Foreign Affairs minister Mulambo Haimbe said that the process started in 2021 and was now in last stages and there was no need for further road map and going back to gather the people’s thoughts,” he said.





Lubinda said this showed that even amongst the ranks of the executive, there was confusion and no consensus as to what the status of Constitutional reforms were.





He said behind all these lies and apparent confusion was a systematic attempt to change the Constitution in favour of the UPND.



Socialist Party leader Dr. Fred M’membe said it was time for the citizens to rise up and defend the constitution and the country.





Dr M’membe called on security wings to safeguard the country against the proposed changes and remain loyal to the constitution.





He said it was increasingly becoming clear that the UPND government was adamant about effecting constitutional changes against the will and participation of the people.



“The time has come for the people of Zambia to rise up and defend the constitutional reform process as well as their country. We pledge to stand with, lead and defend the people against the UPND government’s undemocratic maneuver. We also call upon the security forces – the police, intelligence services and the military – to remain loyal to the Constitution, to the Zambian masses, not to individual politicians, whether



