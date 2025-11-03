HH FACES FRESH LEGAL CHALLENGE OVER ELIGIBILITY TO STAND AS PRESIDENT





Lusaka…. Monday November 3, 2025 (SMART EAGLES )



President Hakainde Hichilema is facing a fresh legal battle in the Constitutional Court, with a new petition filed seeking a declaration that he is ineligible to stand as a candidate for President of Zambia on account of alleged constitutional breaches linked to the controversial Bill No. 7 of 2025.





The petition, filed by Hon Brian Mundubile and Lusaka Lawyer Celestine Mukandila, cites both President Hichilema and the Attorney General as respondents.





The petitioners argue that the Head of State violated the Constitution by unilaterally initiating a constitutional amendment process without broad public consultation, despite a previous ruling by the Constitutional Court declaring such actions unconstitutional.





According to the filing, on 23rd May 2025, the Respondents caused to be published in the Zambia Gazette Bill No. 7 of 2025, which contained proposed constitutional amendments.





The petitioners contend that the proposals were concluded “in the absence of public participation and wide consultation,” in violation of Articles 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 61, 90, 91, and 92 of the Constitution.





The petition references a 27th June 2025 judgment of the Constitutional Court, which declared that initiating a constitutional amendment without consultation “goes against the spirit of the Constitution.”





The Court further ordered that any future process of constitutional reform must be “people-driven and led by an independent body of experts.”





Despite this ruling, the petitioners allege that President Hichilema and the Minister of Justice, Princess Kasune, have proceeded with preparations to table the same constitutional amendment bill before Parliament.





In a ministerial statement to the National Assembly on 26th March 2025, Kasune confirmed that technical work on constitutional reform had commenced and that a draft had been completed.





“The Respondents’ decision to maintain that the said Bill will again be tabled in the National Assembly is in complete defiance of the Constitutional Court judgment,” the petition reads.





“President Hichilema continues to act contrary to his duties and functions as conferred on him by the Constitution and has breached his oath to protect and defend the Constitution.”





The petitioners further assert that these actions amount to a violation of Articles 8(c) and (e), 9, 90, 91(3)(a), and 92(1) of the Constitution, and that by acting in contempt of the Constitutional Court’s judgment, the President has disqualified himself from holding or contesting the office of President.





They are seeking a declaration that President Hichilema’s conduct renders him ineligible to stand in any future election, and that Bill No. 7 of 2025 remains null and void.