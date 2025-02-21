HH FIRES MINISTERS, PSs, DMMU COORDINATOR APPOINTED PS AS ANOTHER TAKES OVER FROM HIM AND MANY OTHERS

Bally Cracks the Whip!

…Makes Changes in Government Appointments



President Hakainde Hichilema has announced significant changes at both ministerial and permanent secretary levels, with immediate effect.





The reshuffling, which aims to enhance efficiency and governance, comes as part of the President’s continued efforts to align his team with the strategic priorities of the nation.





In a statement issued by his Principal Private Secretary Bradford Machila, the President Hichilema confirmed the termination of the following appointments:

• Honourable Henry Sikazwe MP, Minister for Muchinga Province

• Honourable Gregory Ngowani MP, Government Deputy Chief Whip

• Mr. Henry Mukungule, Permanent Secretary for Muchinga Province

• Mr. Robert Kamalata, Permanent Secretary for Lusaka Province

• Mr. Mighty Mumba, Permanent Secretary for Luapula Province

• Mr. Ringo Zulu, Controller of Internal Audit, Ministry of Finance and National Planning.





Additionally, the President has opted to redeploy three permanent secretaries, with their appointments pending:

• Mr. Joseph Rikki Akafumba, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security

• Mr. Augustine Kasongo, Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary

• Mr. Mwamba Peni, Permanent Secretary for Special Duties





In a move to fill the vacancies, President Hichilema has appointed a new set of leaders to key positions. Among the new appointments are:



• Honourable Njavwa Simutowe MP, Minister for Muchinga Province

• Honourable Nason Musonda MP, Minister for Luapula Province

• Honourable Likando Mufalali MP, Government Deputy Chief Whip





To strengthen the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, several new Permanent Secretaries have also been appointed:

• Mr. Mulele M Mulele, Permanent Secretary for Economic Management & Finance



• Ms. Mwaka Mukebesa, Permanent Secretary for Budget & Economic Affairs

• Ms. Prudence Kaoma, Permanent Secretary for Planning & Administration



Other key appointments include:

• Mr. Lazarous Mwanza, Permanent Secretary for Copperbelt Province

• Mrs. Prudence Chinama, Permanent Secretary for Luapula Province

• Rev. Mathews Chilekwa, Permanent Secretary for Muchinga Province





In addition to the new appointments, the President has also implemented a series of transfers within the permanent secretariat:

• Mr. Maambo Hamaundu has been moved from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to the Ministry of Defence

• Mr. Norman Chipakupaku is now the DMMU Coordinator in the Office of the Vice President



• Dr. Gabriel Pollen has been reassigned from the Office of the Vice President to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development



• Mr. Patrick Mucheleka has moved from Cabinet Office to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

• Mr. Joe Kalusa has been transferred from Cabinet Office to Lusaka Province





In his remarks, President Hichilema thanked the officials whose contracts were terminated, acknowledging their service to the government and wishing them success in their future endeavors.





He also extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed officials, offering them his support and wishing them God’s blessings in their new roles.



February 21, 2025

