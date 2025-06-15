HH hails Malawi’s former President Bakili Muluzi for breaking impasse on Lungu’s funeral

After a battle between the Zambian government and the family of the late former president Edgar Lungu, the burial date has finally been set.





Durung negotiations facilitated by Malawi’s former President, His Excellency Dr Bakili muluzi, the two sides agreed on Saturday that the government will fly late president Lungu’s body from Johannesburg to Lusaka next week Wednesday, June 18. Burial will take place on Monday, June 23, 2025.





In a message, the Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema thanked Dr Bakili Muluzi for his unwavering support and prayers during efforts to break the impasse, which has been hanging for some days.





Edgar Lungu, 6th President of Zambia, died on 5th June in South Africa at the age of 68- Malawi voice