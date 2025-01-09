HH has basically cornered ECL such that, he can’t do much politically. He is as good as a prisoner – Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

IGNORE MY POLITICAL INSIGHTS AT YOUR OWN PERIL, 2026 WILL SOON BE HERE WHILE YOU ARE STILL WAITING FOR THE SAVIOUR

I am being bombarded with all sorts of messages accusing me of having been paid for UPND to ask President Lungu to resign.



But let’s stop for a moment and ask this question….🤔🤔🤔





Do you think President Hichilema needs me (let alone pay me), to bring down President Lungu? Honestly haven’t you realized that a lot of damage has already been done?



What is left of President Lungu, apart from being a Former Head of State?



It may take time for ordinary people and sycophants to realize this, but President Hichilema has destroyed the political and financial muscle of President Lungu.





Yes, President Lungu is still a factor, but that is because he is the former head of State, otherwise show me any political stint of Edgar Lungu which makes him a factor and viable for 2026.



Imagine if we had other former heads of State alive, do you think President Lungu would be a factor, especially if they have their own political interests like ECL does.





In case you have not realised, President Hichilema has been tossing and bullying ECL without any resistance, or push back, at all.



HH has basically cornered ECL such that, he can’t do much politically. He is as good as a prisoner serving a sentence in an open Prison called Zambia.



His family members and close friends imprisoned in jails while others are also in an open prison depending on how they behave, otherwise they go in as well.





His number one cheerleader and public lawyer sent in exile to be a political refugee. And tomorrow they will even convict me so that, the moment I come back, it’s jail, without negotiations.



They (HH and his people), have grabbed PF and given it to small boys to play with it like toys.





President Lungu is trying to get up using other oppositions, like a boxer stangering on the ropes, but it’s game over.



President Lungu can’t unite the opposition based on a magical card, that he is holding, to anoint one of political leaders, to stand in the 2026 general elections.





That issue is more complex than most of you can think of. It may even bring more division than the little unity we have.



Tell, why is ECL failing to unite opposition parties in these by-elections, because it should start from there, before we talk about the big one – PRESIDENCY.



If President Lungu had capacity to make a King, he wouldn’t be where he is, he would have fought for himself to be that King, because it was easier for him to be the king than to anoint another person.





Look at my points instead of accusing me of being bought by UPND, I AM JUST TRYING TO SALVAGE SOMETHING OUT OF THIS MESS AND THAT IS THE FREEDOM OF PRESIDENT LUNGU AND HIS FAMILY, SO THAT HE CAN LIVE IN PEACE.





YES, I AM TALKING TO SOME PEOPLE IN GOVT, BUT ONLY TO PLEAD WITH THEM TO LEAVE THE MAN ALONE.



I know someone will say, why are you not pleading for yourself, well…. that is what I will explain at 20:00hrs.



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!