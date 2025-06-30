HH has broken many promises but one he’s kept stands tall:  “If you commit a crime, you are on your own.”- Simon Mulenga Mwila

By Simon Mulenga Mwila

For some, defecting to UPND wasn’t about belief, it was about escape. They thought joining the ruling party would wipe their slates clean. That by wearing red, the past would disappear.





But today, Hon. Kelvin Sampa has learned: the law remembers. His loud “My Job is Simple” slogan, meant to mock his former PF allies, couldn’t shield him from justice.





Even Gabriel Banda, once a fearless UNZASU president, thought defection would buy him time or even immunity. But the long arm of the law doesn’t stop at party lines.





HH has broken many promises but one he’s kept stands tall:  “If you commit a crime, you are on your own.”





Let this be a message to all who are crossing over to escape accountability that changing political colors doesn’t change your record. Your past will knock again. ‍♂️