“HH HAS GONE OUT OF HIS WAY TO ACCOMMODATE THE LUNGU FAMILY”



Veteran politician VERNON MWAANGA has supported the calling off of the national mourning in honour of former President EDGAR LUNGU.





Dr MWAANGA says that no country goes into indefinite national mourning.



In a statement to ZNBC News, Dr MWAANGA said President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, has gone out of his way to accommodate former president LUNGU’s family.





Dr MWAANGA said governments all over the world have limits in terms of how far they can go in bending the rules of Statecraft.





And, Good Governance and Human Rights Activist SIKAILE SIKAILE has praised President HICHILEMA for his leadership, maturity, and statesmanship during the period of national mourning.





Mr SIKAILE said this is despite clear resistance from Mr. LUNGU’s family and the Patriotic Front members





He said President HICHILEMA remained focused on unity, dignity, and respect for our country’s values.

#EdgarLungu

(file Image of Dr Mwaanga with President Hakainde Hichilema)



ZNBC