HH HEADED FOR A LANDSLIDE WIN ON THE COPPERBELT IN 2026 – MATAMBO

COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo has told News Diggers that UPND will win the 2026 general elections with a huge margin in the province because the party has delivered on the majority of its promises.

In an interview, Wednesday, Matambo said the people of the Copperbelt were ready to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema in the upcoming general elections because of what he had done.

“People have come to understand that this power deficit is not about President Hakainde. They have also come to understand that it has made Zambians have another alternative of electricity away from hydro, and people have come to appreciate that.“

Zambian Post 3 May 2025