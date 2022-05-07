HH HEADS TO SA FOR MINING INDABA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the Nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will participate in the Mining Indaba scheduled for 8th to 11th May, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The President is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Mining Indaba on Monday 9th May 2022 at 09:20 hours local time entitled, “A New Dawn for Zambia’s Mining Sector.”

During the event, President Hichilema is also expected to engage both potential and current investors, and partners to advance conversations relating to efforts to re-establish Zambia as a world class mining destination and further, set out the Government’s vision for a resilient and sustainable industry that delivers benefits for all Zambians.

The President will outline to would-be investors the potential that the Zambian mining sector has, to play a catalytic role in promoting industrialisation, job creation and inclusive growth in the country, as well as Government’s approach to unlocking these benefits. The President is further anticipated to hold bilateral meetings with regional Heads of State that will also be in attendance.

The Investing in Africa Mining Indaba is the world’s largest annual investment event for the mining sector and Africa’s largest gathering for mining operators, investors, governments, and service companies. Participation at the event is part of a government campaign to revitalise the sector as it works to increase production, revenues and jobs through several avenues. These include the development of a more conducive, enabling policy environment; the identification of new opportunities; commodity diversification; deepening local involvement; and enhancing the capabilities of small-scale miners.

The 2022 Mining Indaba theme is: “Evolution of African Mining: Investing in the Energy Transition, Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and Economies,”where it is expected that discussions will centre around battery metals and their role in the energy transition.

President Hichilema’s participation in the Indaba presents a great opportunity for Zambia to market her rich mineral resource and investment potential to the international mining community. The Indaba will create a platform for high-level engagement, sharing of information on this strategic sector, and creation of synergies that will accrue benefits to the Zambian people.

The President has always underscored the key role that the mining sector will continue to play in accelerating economic growth through harnessing available opportunities in the sector; increasing copper and other mineral production; maximizing benefits from various metals; further exploration and value addition as well as positioning the country to be a lead manufacturer of mineral value-added products.

To this end, President Hichilema’s participation in the Mining Indaba is projected to unlock opportunities for investment; reinforce bilateral relations with other countries within the region and further strengthen partnerships for greater cooperation in the country’s quest for development for the benefit of the Zambian people.

President Hichilema will be accompanied by the Minister of Finance and National Planning Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane and Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Hon. Paul M. C. Kabuswe and is expected to return to Zambia on 11th May, 2022.

Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

LUSAKA🇿🇲

7th May,