HH HONOURED FOR BOLD LEADERSHIP IN ENERGY SECTOR



September 11, 2025



Lusaka – President Hakainde Hichilema has been honoured with the Energy Forum for Africa sectoral recognition for his bold leadership in Zambia’ s energy sector.



Energy Forum for Africa Conference convenor and chief executive officer Hope Chanda presented the recognition award to the head of State yesterday during the official opening of the second edition of the meeting.





Ms Chanda said visionary leadership and transformative contribution to Zambia’ s energy landscape through bold reforms, championing private sector participation, open access and net metering, Mr Hichilema has strengthened investor confidence.





She said the head of State has also accelerated Zambia’ s energy transition.

This commendation celebrates a legacy of innovation, resilience and inclusive leadership, Ms Chanda said.





And Lunsemfya Hydro Power Company Limited chief executive officer Alpha Mwale said President Hichilema has demonstrated unwavering commitment to energy sector reforms.





The contributions you are making to the energy sector, Mr President, are profound and cannot go unnoticed. He said Mr Hichilema and his administration has deregulated the energy sector by bringing in the open access and net metering.





According to Mr Mwale, the single buyer model is now a thing of the past as a result of the ongoing energy reforms.

You have done away with the single buyer model completely and at the point now, any off-taker in Zambia or a generator can buy electricity or they can transact with complete access to the grid.





So, a generator can produce and has the choice on where to sell. The buyer also has a choice on where to buy because the single buyer model is no more, he said.

Mr Mwale said with the reforms, Zambia has what it takes to resolve its current energy deficit.



(C) THE FALCON