HH IS ALIVE AND WELL, RESUMES PUBLIC ENGAGEMENTS TODAY – STATE HOUSE -KBN TV

HH IS ALIVE AND WELL, RESUMES PUBLIC ENGAGEMENTS TODAY – STATE HOUSE





By KBN TV Reporter



Contrary to public speculation, the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is around, physically and spiritually fit, a source within the Presidency has told KBN TV.





The Head of State who hasn’t been seen in public lately, is scheduled to resume his engagements today starting at 09:00hrs, ending speculation about his health or whereabouts.





Queried about his absence at the International Trade Fair and Gonde Lwiindi ceremony, the State House source said: “The President has made it very clear, he will not attend any events of entertainment nature until his predecessor is put to rest. He is that principled.”





Regarding a purported failure to do wreath laying on Heroes Day, State House has dismissed this assertion saying the President goes to the Cenotaph only on Remembrance Day, not any other day.



“Many, especially the opposition have failed to read the boss,” he said.





He castigated those peddling rumours accusing them of wishing the President dead.



“They want him dead. What an evil world we live in. For politics like really?,” asked the State House official.





President Hichilema has been absent from the public eye for nearly a week, fueling speculation concerning his whereabouts.





His government has come under intense criticism both locally and regionally after an unpopular decision to drag the grieving Lungu family to a South African court over burial disputes for the late sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.