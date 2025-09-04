HH IS MISTAKEN IF HE THINKS 2026 WILL BE A SMOOTH RIDE – MUHABI



ZAMBIA We Want Spokesperson Muhabi Lungu says President Hakainde Hichilema is mistaken if he thinks the 2026 general elections will be a smooth ride for him.





Lungu says the potential to defeat the UPND next year is very high, especially if at least 60% of strong opposition political parties agree to work together.





Speaking when he featured on Millennium TV, Monday, Lungu said the opposition would be ready for the elections next year.





“I want it to be clear that I don’t think that it is entirely correct to suggest that the opposition don’t have a message” he said.



News Diggers