HH IS RIGHT, PF HAVE NO SHAME

21st December, 2022 – Lusaka

By Ntazana Musukuma

IT is extremely perplexing that those who sank Zambia’s economy are the ones making the loudest noise in the country. Where has their sense of shame gone? PF keep quiet while the UPND sort out your mess.

The economy was destroyed by you PF over a period of 10 years. You expect HH to mend it in 1 year? Be fair, realistic, reasonable and sensible.

Development is not an incident; it is a process. It happens over a period of time. It takes even longer if damage has to be repaired first before it takes off.

You the PF left the economy recessing at negative 2.8% but today HH has achieved positive economic growth of positive 5% and it is getting even better. Negative economic growth meant the country was not only growing but dwindling or decelerating -it was in reverse gear. This is the mess HH is referring to.

You looted the country of billions of US Dollars leaving Government coffers empty. You collapsed the economy. HH and UPND inherited empty coffers but successfully turned the economy around within months and you have guts to demean. What has happened to your sense of shame? Truly, you have no shame; not even a bit of it.

As at August, 2021, Zambia’s inflation was at 26.5% but today it is at single-digit 9.7%. That was clearly poor performance by ECL and what the country is witnessing today is good performance by HH. Fact.

Learn to be objective and give credit where it is due. HH is competent. He is what Zambia was lacking before August, 2021.

Bally and UPND do have a workable developmental plan contrary to PF negative assertions and daily political noise. The problem is that the PF are refusing to listen in their practice of shameless politics.

HH is doing everything possible to clean your filth and improve livelihoods for all Zambians but you choose to discourage in the name of opposition. What a shame!

Be patriotic as the name of your party entails. Love Zambia as opposed to ever spreading propaganda against the country. Wish the President well. Support the noble cause. You cannot continue to be a shameless political grouping whose priority is to discourage those working tirelessly towards creating a better Zambia for all.

When we remind you that the nation is where it is today because of your mess, you say we are playing a blame game. No one is doing blame game. You caused the mess. Period.

The country is lucky to have a great leader in President Hakainde Hichilema who is even able to address the Press like we saw yesterday. Lungu never held such press briefings. He opted to keep quiet knowing very well that he was destroying the country in the background and could not thus provide answers to many questions Zambians would pose. Let us take gassing as an example; Lungu kept quiet during that dark period, yet Zambians needed leadership, hope -answers. Is that blame game? Gather some shame.

Despite work after work and more work by HH, the PF pretend not to see any progress in the country but the fruits of HH’s labour are there for all to see: increased CDF, free education, mass recruitment of public workers, vigorous fight against corruption, eradication of cadreism, restoration of rule of law, reintroduction of student meal allowances, among other numerous achievements. Be positive ba PF.

You can continue making the loudest noise if that is what has now remained of PF after losing state power but know that listening to the President yesterday gave the nation a sense of relief and reassurance that, indeed, the driver is competent: one who knows the road will always be long and bumpy but who also knows the highway code, the vehicle he is driving and most importantly, the kind of passengers on board. Undoubtedly, he has a rare clarity of mind about the difficult job at hand and how it should be accomplished.

You the PF must introspect. Your lack of shame is appalling. You caused the mess, so keep quiet and let UPND under the able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema clean it undisturbed in the best interest of the country.