HH IS THE ONLY ZAMBIAN PRESIDENT TO HAVE BEEN INVITED BY BRITISH ROYALTY TWICE IN ONE TERM

Fellow Citizens,



As part of our working visit at Dumfries House, we had the privilege to participate in a high-level roundtable discussion hosted by the King’s Foundation.





We are sincerely grateful to His Majesty for sharing the inspiring work being done through the King’s Foundation. The Foundation stands as a global model for building sustainable communities through practical education, skills training, and environmental stewardship.





The roundtable also included Baroness Smith, the UK Minister for Skills, giving us the opportunity to discuss practical approaches to skills development and education reform. At this forum, we underscored some of Zambia’s key education priorities: designing curricula that meet modern economic needs, tackling climate change, and equipping our young people with the practical skills they need for employment and entrepreneurship.





These conversations are not just about exchanging ideas. They are about building lasting partnerships that will deliver real benefits for Zambians through knowledge transfer, new opportunities, and investment in human capital.





Together, we are shaping an education system that equips our children for the future and an economy that delivers prosperity for every citizen.





Earlier, His Majesty King Charles III accorded the First Lady and ourselves an opportunity to tour the Dumfries Estate.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.