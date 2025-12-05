HH ISN’T HATED, ZAMBIANS HATE BLACKOUTS AND POVERTY – MUNDUBILE

04.12.25

In a fiery rebuke that has electrified Zambia’s political discourse, leading opposition presidential candidate and constitutional lawyer Brian Mundubile has dismantled President Hakainde Hichilema’s claim that he is despised because of his ethnic origins in Southern Province.

Speaking in a live EMV interview that has since gone viral, Mundubile declared that Zambians do not hate their President, they hate the crippling blackouts, soaring poverty, and broken promises that have defined his tenure.

“Zambians don’t hate President Hichilema,” Mundubile thundered. “They hate the blackouts and poverty you have induced since assuming office. Stop playing victim—it’s pathetic.”

His remarks came in response to Hichilema’s televised lamentation: “Why do you hate poor me, finshi mwampatila nemulanda inee?” A statement many citizens interpreted as hollow selfpity rather than leadership, infact a weakness

Mundubile drew a sharp contrast with former President Edgar Lungu, who in 2016 suffered a humiliating defeat in Dundumwezi, polling a mere 220 votes against Hichilema’s 33,000 in southern provice.

Yet, instead of crying “hate,” Lungu extended development to the very community that rejected him, rolling out the Rural Electrification Programme. “That is leadership,” Mundubile stressed. “If Mr. Hichilema was truly hated, he would never have garnered over a million votes above an incumbent President. Stop crying wolf. Deliver. End loadshedding. Reduce the cost of living.”

The Mporokoso lawmaker’s words have resonated across Zambia, positioning him as a rising star in African politics.

His blend of constitutional expertise, grassroots empathy, and bold rhetoric evokes memories of leaders like John Magufuli of Tanzania, who earned admiration for his uncompromising stance against corruption and inefficiency, and Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso, whose fearless advocacy for selfreliance and dignity inspired generations.

Like them, Mundubile is carving an image of a leader unafraid to confront power with truth, while pledging readiness to serve under any leader chosen by the people.

Mundubile’s message is clear: Zambia’s crisis is not about tribal origins but about governance and poverty. Citizens demand electricity, jobs, and affordable living—not excuses. His call to action reframes the national debate, challenging Hichilema to abandon victimhood and embrace responsibility.

As Zambia grapples with economic strain and energy shortages, Mundubile’s voice rises as both critique and promise.

Whether he ascends to the presidency or serves in another capacity, his insistence on accountability and delivery marks him as a figure to watch—an African leader in the making, echoing the continent’s finest traditions of resilience and reform.

 Quick Facts about Brian Mundubile

​Full Name: Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile

​Date of Birth: 5 January 1971 (age 54)

​Place of Birth: Mporokoso, Northern Province, Zambia

​Marital Status: Married

​Education:

​Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

​Master of Laws (LLM)

Diploma in Legislative Drafting (ZIALE)

​Advocate of the High Court of Zambia

​ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants)

​Profession: Lawyer, Accountant, Politician

​Political Party: Patriotic Front (PF)

​Constituency: Member of Parliament for Mporokoso since 2016

​Government Roles:

​Provincial Minister for Northern Province (2016)

​Government Chief Whip (2019)

​Leader of the Opposition (2021–present)

Hobbies: Basketball, camping, hunting, reading, traveling

 Political Significance

​Mundubile is seen as one of the key strategists within the PF, often vocal on constitutional and governance issues.

​He has positioned himself as a potential presidential candidate, drawing comparisons to reformist African leaders for his emphasis on accountability and grassroots development.

Known for his sharp critiques of President Hakainde Hichilema, particularly on issues of poverty, electricity shortages, and governance.

✨ Why He Matters

Brian Mundubile blends legal expertise, financial acumen, and political leadership, making him a prominent figure in Zambia’s opposition politics. His trajectory mirrors other African leaders who rose from professional backgrounds to national prominence, and he continues to be a central voice in Zambia’s democratic debates.

Source: AM.