HH ISN’T HATED, ZAMBIANS HATE BLACKOUTS AND POVERTY – MUNDUBILE
By Staff Reporter
04.12.25
In a fiery rebuke that has electrified Zambia’s political discourse, leading opposition presidential candidate and constitutional lawyer Brian Mundubile has dismantled President Hakainde Hichilema’s claim that he is despised because of his ethnic origins in Southern Province.
Speaking in a live EMV interview that has since gone viral, Mundubile declared that Zambians do not hate their President, they hate the crippling blackouts, soaring poverty, and broken promises that have defined his tenure.
“Zambians don’t hate President Hichilema,” Mundubile thundered. “They hate the blackouts and poverty you have induced since assuming office. Stop playing victim—it’s pathetic.”
His remarks came in response to Hichilema’s televised lamentation: “Why do you hate poor me, finshi mwampatila nemulanda inee?” A statement many citizens interpreted as hollow selfpity rather than leadership, infact a weakness
Mundubile drew a sharp contrast with former President Edgar Lungu, who in 2016 suffered a humiliating defeat in Dundumwezi, polling a mere 220 votes against Hichilema’s 33,000 in southern provice.
Yet, instead of crying “hate,” Lungu extended development to the very community that rejected him, rolling out the Rural Electrification Programme. “That is leadership,” Mundubile stressed. “If Mr. Hichilema was truly hated, he would never have garnered over a million votes above an incumbent President. Stop crying wolf. Deliver. End loadshedding. Reduce the cost of living.”
The Mporokoso lawmaker’s words have resonated across Zambia, positioning him as a rising star in African politics.
His blend of constitutional expertise, grassroots empathy, and bold rhetoric evokes memories of leaders like John Magufuli of Tanzania, who earned admiration for his uncompromising stance against corruption and inefficiency, and Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso, whose fearless advocacy for selfreliance and dignity inspired generations.
Like them, Mundubile is carving an image of a leader unafraid to confront power with truth, while pledging readiness to serve under any leader chosen by the people.
Mundubile’s message is clear: Zambia’s crisis is not about tribal origins but about governance and poverty. Citizens demand electricity, jobs, and affordable living—not excuses. His call to action reframes the national debate, challenging Hichilema to abandon victimhood and embrace responsibility.
As Zambia grapples with economic strain and energy shortages, Mundubile’s voice rises as both critique and promise.
Whether he ascends to the presidency or serves in another capacity, his insistence on accountability and delivery marks him as a figure to watch—an African leader in the making, echoing the continent’s finest traditions of resilience and reform.
Quick Facts about Brian Mundubile
- Full Name: Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile
- Date of Birth: 5 January 1971 (age 54)
- Place of Birth: Mporokoso, Northern Province, Zambia
- Marital Status: Married
- Education:
- Bachelor of Laws (LLB)
- Master of Laws (LLM)
- Diploma in Legislative Drafting (ZIALE)
- Advocate of the High Court of Zambia
- ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants)
- Profession: Lawyer, Accountant, Politician
- Political Party: Patriotic Front (PF)
- Constituency: Member of Parliament for Mporokoso since 2016
- Government Roles:
- Provincial Minister for Northern Province (2016)
- Government Chief Whip (2019)
- Leader of the Opposition (2021–present)
- Hobbies: Basketball, camping, hunting, reading, traveling
Political Significance
- Mundubile is seen as one of the key strategists within the PF, often vocal on constitutional and governance issues.
- He has positioned himself as a potential presidential candidate, drawing comparisons to reformist African leaders for his emphasis on accountability and grassroots development.
- Known for his sharp critiques of President Hakainde Hichilema, particularly on issues of poverty, electricity shortages, and governance.
✨ Why He Matters
Brian Mundubile blends legal expertise, financial acumen, and political leadership, making him a prominent figure in Zambia’s opposition politics. His trajectory mirrors other African leaders who rose from professional backgrounds to national prominence, and he continues to be a central voice in Zambia’s democratic debates.
Source: AM.
With this kind write up can only appreciated by the 1.8m. Before writing to much to sell a candidate, focus on solutions. HH also hates poverty and load shedding. He has put forward prgs of how he is dealing with both. So, this write up is a chance to articulate how ba mundubile is going to fight both. Not to ridicule someone crying. Why are you holding HH to a standard different from yours? You removed meal allowances for students; you left countless of teachers and doctors un employed and left so much infrastructure unfinished but kept money to play golf with and hold the country at ransom in RSA. Whose record is better then when it comes to fighting poverty? The only power expansion you found under mmd, the kafue lower of 750MW, you didn’t finish. HH has finished and still claim you are the one better suited? This country was a net importer of fertiliser and in four years a net exporter; this country produced more metric tons since independence. You need to do more to promote ba mundubile.
By the way, Chabinga snatched the leadership under their nose and you think he is still suited to win HH?
This fool was part and very parcel of the regime that go us so deep into kaloba which they defaulted on not once, but twice.
And he actually thinks he stands a chance to take us back to the financial recklessness of those days ?
Good luck. Just chew his money. This nigga ain’t goin nowhere.
Why talking about the same poverty you left, at least HH has tried to reduce it and we know that by 2031, Zambia will be great again. Blackouts are normal during and after the drought, hydro power generators cannot generate electricity with low water levels. Wait for things to normalize after this season, actually they have already started because of the massive Solar and Coal investment and upgrading that’s going on in the country. You can come and cut my manhood if blackouts will continue next year. I am very optimistic that people will even forget about load shedding. I will also work extra hard with the government and ensure that this energy crisis is resolved once and for all, I can’t afford losing my dear dick.
Uuuh…sounds like Salesman’s Article to me. You have told us the strengths, tell us also his Weaknesses, or maybe he doesn’t have any!
Zambians hate PF criminality which left our country on its knees. Never again shall we allow thugs anywhere near power.
With loadshedding we still feel we are in better
Hands then the previous government.
Unwavering support from his people above. He will get praised no matter what. He is their ka god. River people are rather strange, different.
Wako ni wako.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
Your 1.8m has reduced to 0.8m. Keep hating hurting. See you in 2026!
HH mpaka 20 sate 1!
Wako ni waka.
Maybe if the fish in your river, as well as your livestock, also vote, you will win. Not even maniputing the constitution, rampant tribalism, corruption and oppression, will save him. He is not fit to lead. He is a psychopathic liar.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.