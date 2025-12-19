HH JOINS THE LIST OF BAD STUDENTS OF HISTORY – HE HAS SCORED 0/10! – Saviour Chishimba – UPP

HH JOINS THE LIST OF BAD STUDENTS OF HISTORY – HE HAS SCORED 0/10!



By Saviour Chishimba – UPP



Now that the August 2026 outgoing President Hakainde Hichilema has sectionally amended the foreign UK law, wrongly referred to as the Constitution, he has made it very easy for his own prosecution when UPND loses the elections next year.





Make no mistake, the 2006 elections will be a classical political case of The People vs UPND Economic Hitmen. Don’t mind the New Dawn sponsored confusion in opposition – A leader will emerge. Zambia is a covenant nation! The Word shall prevail!





The Bally dance they danced today will be forgotten and a new dance will come for the people. A new energetic dance will come because people will have plenty to eat. The founder of the current hunger and darkness in Zambia is certainly going! Remember that the President of Zambia appoints the following, but not limited to: Judges, Ministers, Service Commissioners, Commanders for Defense and Security, Statutory boards and investigative agencies (IDC and “subsidiaries”, DEC, ACC, etc).





Added to these immense powers, he/she has the newly acquired powers to control delimitation and get the numbers he/she wants in the National Assembly. This will make it very easy for any president to abuse these powers and get the numbers to remove the immunity of a predecessor. HH has proved himself to be a bad student of history who has not learned any lessons from those before him.





The people of Zambia have seen the arrogance and abuse of the process. The new law will visit the outgoing UNPD regime as the first victims. In the people’s Main Street, they will judge the UPND based on the weak kwacha (low purchasing power), high cost of living, high price of food, electricity (not the expected elections targetted supply), high taxes, high housing (with poor regulations on rental pricing), high and unstable price of fuel, high youth unemployment, etc. This is an era of the people!





Some of the Catholic bishops the HH party calls Lucifers today will speak for him in the day of his weakness and there will be headlines like “Lucifers are now angels? former president HH turns to the Church for help” “President Saviour Chishimba canes HH for abuse of power” “Archbishop Dr. Banda rebukes President Saviour Chishimba for applying Act No. 7 on HH”.