HH, LABOUR UNIONS COMMIT TO DIALOGUE IN ADDRESSING NATIONAL CHALLENGES

Lusaka… Thursday December 11, 2025

President Hakainde Hichilema says he was honoured to host representatives of several Zambian labour unions at State House, in a meeting held under the auspices of the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) and the Federation of Free Trade Unions of Zambia (FFTUZ)..

In a statement issued after the engagement, the Head of State said the discussions were “frank and constructive,” adding that the government was encouraged by the unions’ strong support and sincere messages of solidarity.

President Hichilema noted that State House has always been regarded as “the people’s house,” emphasising that it remains open to diverse viewpoints on the challenges facing the country.

He reiterated his belief that Zambia’s difficulties, no matter how complex, are better addressed through dialogue than through actions that put life and property at risk.

The President expressed gratitude for the “spirit of partnership” displayed during the meeting.

He said the government remains confident that through continued cooperation and mutual respect, the nation can work towards building a safer, fairer and more prosperous Zambia for all.