HH LAUNCHES BRAND ZAMBIA PROJECT TO REPOSITION NATION ON GLOBAL STAGE

President Hakainde Hichilema has officially launched the Brand Zambia Project, describing it as a strategic initiative aimed at clearly defining the country’s national identity and shaping how Zambia is perceived globally.

Speaking during the Brand Zambia Corporate Day in Lusaka, President Hichilema said the project seeks to present Zambia as united, forward-looking and full of potential.

“Today, with great pride, we launched the Brand Zambia Project to clearly define our national identity and shape how we want the world to see us, united, forward-looking and full of potential,” the President said.

He described the initiative as a key strategic tool to attract investment, boost tourism and strengthen national pride by presenting a compelling and coherent image of the country to the international community.

President Hichilema called on citizens to actively promote a positive image of Zambia, noting that national branding plays a crucial role in supporting economic growth.

He urged Zambians to utilise the new national brand to attract investment and foster unity, adding that collaboration across sectors and communities was essential in building an inclusive and strong national identity.

The Head of State said Zambians should take pride in their country, stressing that Zambia is capable of competing among developed and orderly nations.

The President encouraged citizens to safeguard Zambia’s peace and stability and to embrace dialogue whenever differences arise.



He reaffirmed government’s commitment to free and fair elections, stating that democracy, peace and stability remain critical attractions for businesses and investors.

“These factors are key in building confidence among investors and partners,” he said.

