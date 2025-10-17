HH likes doing right things the wrong way – Sishuwa



By Mubanga Mubanga



Historian Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa says President Hakainde Hichilema likes to do right things the wrong way.





Featuring on Hot FM yesterday, Dr Sishuwa asked why there was a rush by President Hichilema to amend the constitution.





He said the constitution did not need to be made for the next election, but for the next generation.





“I do worry Peter that President Hichilema likes



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-likes-doing-right-things-the-wrong-way-sishuwa/