By Chisenga Kapeta

HH MUST BE VERY CAREFUL WITH HIRED AXIS OF EVIL.



We told Edgar Lungu to be careful with the treacherous people who sorrounded him pretending to be loyal and promising never to desert him. We told him plainly though in solo voices that those people shall make him lose Elections. Unfortunately, Lungu was covered by a dark veil and next thing he saw was a huge and embarrassing electoral defeat. We were not surprised as we saw it coming.





The lumpens who showed him fake loyalty (ivory), deserted him and shifted their political loyalty to Hakainde. Today check the people singing the loudest bass, tennor, surprano in the Holy Angels Choir, those are the people who lied and pretended to be loyal to Lungu. Enter Frank Bwalya, Samwimbila, Chileshe, Mutale, Sampa,Chabinga, and some PF MPs etc. Those are the people Lungu gave jobs but turned out to betray him after he lost power. I doubt if they can even genuinely pay their lat respect to Lungu when that time comes to lay him rest!





Hakainde is re walking the same rout, the rout of sorrounding himself with treacherous and pretenders. He seems to like self Kwenyulaling!





The reason why he can comfortably sit, give 3 hours media coverage and listen to hired souls and axis of evil peddle hate Speech against other churches, all he does is to smile and clap.





The same hate speech that landed Kambwili in prison. When it is uttered by his host of angels it’s not hate speech, unless it comes from the regions that hate him by virtue of his tribe and birth place!





If it was Mwanawasa, he could have there and then rebuked that self proclaimed bishop for hate speech and trying to discriminate and marginalize a population of Zambians without children, others by choice and others by circumstances beyond them.





I presume Fr Frank Bwalya was there, a Catholic Priest, how did that statement sit with him? I’m aware that Ba Patrick Kangwa the Secretary to Cabinet is a devout Catholic from St Ignitious parish and shares the Holy Eucharist concecrated by our Priests, how was his conscience when such hate and venom was direct deliberately orchestrated and targeted at his Priests?





Like we precisely predicted in the morning yesterday, even before that Ngoma stage managed solidarity with bussed weak souls, that we have been around and seen this dangerous path deleting the legacy of good people. We cited the 3rd term bid by FJT, the Bill 10 by ELC which Hakainde brutally opposed.





Weaker souls succumbed to a dangling carrot with 3 pieces of silver, sold their souls to Lucifer and betrayed the aspirations of the people. The ending of 3rd term was a huge embarrassment to its proponents. Bill 10 was embarrassingly defeated by the UPND MPs and well meaning MPs with solidarity from genuine patriots.





It’s sad that today Hakainde has shown us that he is the most inconsistent leader, he has flip flopped not only on his campaign promises, even on things that he himself detested so much. He has decided to walk the same dangerous path that is injurous to his legacy.



Everyday The Digital Social Space is full of his statements then and his changed position today.





To those who have elected to be recruited as agents against the People’s aspirations, social media too shall remind you about the treacherous rout you have taken and Posterity shall judge you.





Below is the self Ordained bishop rubbing shoulders with Lungu then, Today is a guest to Hakainde at State House and an aspiring MP for Lufwanyama I’m told.



Lesa talala!



Telwenu!