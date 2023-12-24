HH MUST DELIVER, NOT PF THIS PF THAT – MUCHINDU

By Michael Nyumbu

Zambia Corruption Prevention Watchdog Executive Director Jonathan Muchindu has alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema is still hurting from the abuse experienced under the hands of the previous regime.

Reacting to the end of year press conference held by the Head of State on Friday, Muchindu says he strongly believes that it is evident from how Hichilema talks about the abuse at every press conference, which shows that he is still hurting.

Muchindu says it would appear as though the President is just looking for a chance to revenge on those who wronged him.

He says it is high time the Head of State removed the Previous regime from his mind and the wrongs they did to him.

Muchindu added that this is time for delivering campaign promises and not talking about the past.

During his end of year Press Conference, President Hichilema said it is unfair to accuse him of abusing state machinery by arresting opposition political party members saying unlike the previous Government, he believes in the rule of law.

