PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema must immediately fire his Ministers and Permanent Secretaries (PSs) that have been recruited by the so called “Clique” to steal public resources, PF Presidential hopeful Emmanuel Mwamba has said.
In an interview, Mr Mwamba said there was urgent need for President Hichilema to fire his thieving ministers and PSs if he was serious with fighting corruption.
“Ministers and Permanent Secretaries that have been recruited by “the Clique” to learn how to steal public funds as disclosed by the Head of State must be fired immediately. A wrong done under the PF, remains a wrong if repeated by the new government,” he said.
Mr Mwamba however said he was concerned about the continued name calling and labeling people that have not been investigated or subjected to the due process of the law.
He said labeling people as plunderers or cliques of thieves takes away their constitutional and fundamental Right to innocence until proven guilty by a competent court-of-law.
“This prejudices citizens before the Courts of law. Labeling people as plunderers or Cliques takes away their constitutional and fundamental Right to innocence until proven guilty by a competent court-of-law,” he said. On Monday, President Hichilema said the clique of criminals whom law enforcement agencies are currently pursuing have now started teaching his ministers and permanent secretaries how to syphon money meant for the poor. The Head of State said this when he swore in the Teaching Service Commission chairperson Daphne Chimuka and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Mary Chirwa.
Meanwhile another PF big wig Chishimba Kambwili echoed Mr Mwamba’s sentiments and said the president needed to fire all those ministers that were siphoning money. Mr Kambwili in an interview said that if indeed the president knew the ministers that were siphoning siphon money, he needed to act because that was tantamount to corruption and that he needed to name and shame the culprits.
He said that the President needed to nip the bud before the cancer spread and that investigative wings needed to be tasked.
“If indeed there is corruption then the President should fire them there are no two ways about it and if an individual is named in corruption then investigative wings should be dispatched so that person is dealt with,” he said.
While it is wise to request HH to fire those recruited to steal before they have started stealing, let us remember that Mwamba didnot advise ECL to fire Ministers ECL claimed were stealing public money. UPND government is clever enough to avoid blindly taking advise from people like Mwamba whose mission is to discredit whatever the UPND government is doing. Of course the next action from HH and the UPND government is to fire ministers and PSs where there is solid evidence of these trying to steal public resources.
Zambians have since August 12 last year been waiting for drastic action against the corrupt officials and plunderers under the PF regime. Our expectations were very high but up to date very few have been arrested and there is nobody who has been convicted. Yet we continue hearing daily from HH and his UPND about the massive and widespread corruption by PF. And now we hear from the President that the PF corrupt are even teaching the new UPND ministers how to steal. This is becoming comical and funny. His ministers are getting lessons in corruption and HH is just watching!! HH’s talk about corruption could just have been boring if only he did not use it to blacken a whole region of this country which he calls the “clique of thieves”. His fight against corruption is political to turn the rest of the country against the “clique of thieves” region. By the time his term comes to an end the tribal divisions in this country will have been completed and Zambia would be ripe for strife and upheaval not seen before in this country.
Mwilabwalabwa, there is no evidence that the fight against corruption is political. Check the extent to which the UPND cabinet is more balanced across all regions of Zambia compared to the PF regime cabinet which was dominated by people from a few regions. It is the Zambian voters who stopped PF from its continued tribal divisions in the country. Don’t cheat people that investigating, prosecuting and taking to court people who stole public funds is a tribal war!! This is work for the Zambian voters in order to stop any strife or upheaval in the country