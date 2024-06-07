´HH must stop d£ath row lies´

…because it never happened says Makebi Zulu

06.06.24

Prominent Lusaka lawyer Makebi Zulu has advised Zambia´s President Hakainde Hichilema to stop telling the nation lies about a ´non-existent´ d£ath row story that never happened under predecessor and sixth President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Zulu said just because Mr. Hichilema keeps repeating the ´d£ath row´ narrative down the throats of Zambians over and over doesn’t make it true.

“President Hichilema has never ever been on d£ath row he is lying again and that’s why we keep advising his handlers to script him,” said Makebi, “he keeps saying all sorts of things that are totally untrue and unpresidential which could have been avoided if he was reading a script.”

The influential lawyer ´schooled´ Mr Hichilema that for one to be on the d£ath list or death row in legal jargon, “one must have been tried by a competent court, found guilty of committing a capital offence and then sentenced to death. None of this ever happened to Mr Hichilema, why does he keep pushing this lie?”

Mr. Zulu extended the same advice to the narrative Mr Hichilema has been peddling that there was “bl00dshed and pangas and guns on the streets and markets everyday” in Zambia under President Lungu, calling the story “alarming”.

Mr Zulu said, admittedly, there was caderism in Zambia under PF that cost the party an election defeat but to say, “there was bl00d on the streets and g^ns everywhere EVERYDAY is a bit misleading yet again on the part of President Hichilema.”

Mr Zulu instead told President Hichilema to sack his failed Inspector General of police Graphael Musamba and replace him with a civil person that respects human rights and rule of law.

“The President wants to use the military to police Zambians that is wrong,” Mr Zulu said, “the role of the army is to protect the territory of Zambia from outside enemies not its citizens, but Mr Hichilema can’t understand even these simple things as he protects Mr Musamba, the MOST incompetent IG Zambia has ever had since independence.”

The lawyer also advised President Hichilema to come to terms that he is now President and stop the vindictive path he has taken to punish President Lungu and his entire family and close friends using law enforcement.

“Anyone who can read a simple script can see that President Hichilema is out to punish the entire family of President Lungu and associates just to get to Dr Lungu” said Mr Zulu, “it is wrong Mr President stop punishing your predecessor.

“That is why President Lungu says he is under virtual arrest because Mr Hichilema can’t allow him to travel abroad for medical attention or meetings,” said Mr Makebi, “he can’t jog he can’t get out of his house; he can’t walk he can’t go to the city without Mr Hichilema sending police after him…that is virtual house arrest.”

Mr Zulu was speaking on KBNTV in reaction to an almost three-hour long press conference Mr Hichilema held whose gist was his hatred for president Lungu and other political enemies.

The Zambian president ironically blamed God for the famine the country is facing and failed to address various economic ills including prolonged load shedding Zambians of more than 15 hours Zambians are facing because of gross management failure at ZESCO under Victor Mapani.

Source: KBNTV