HH must take Dr. Sishuwa Mental Advice Seriously- Lungu

HH must take Dr. Sishuwa Mental Advice Seriously—ECL

29.06.24

President Hichilema must seriously consider seeking mental help as suggested by renowned Zambian academician Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa in a widely publicised essay says sixth President Edgar Lungu.

“It may appear according to Dr. Sishuwa that not just President Hichilema needs a psychiatry evaluation but perhaps most of his cabinet members may need help,” President Lungu said on his widely followed Facebook page.

Former President Lungu was reacting to the most recent accusation of apparent ´total government policy failure´ to deliver affordable food and prolonged power shortages in Zambia by vice President Mutale Nalumango who now blames everything on President Lungu´s previous administration.

She says even aliens can state for a fact that everything gone wrong in Zambia is Lungu´s fault.

“At this stage perhaps, it is time as Dr. Sishuwa says for us to not ridicule the President (HH) regarding these constant lapses but feel pity for him because clearly things are not well,” said Dr. Lungu.

In an insightful post on X formerly known as Twitter, Dr. Sishuwa who teaches political science at Stellenbosch University in South Africa said examples abound on Mr. Hichilema´s possible mental inconsistencies.

One of the examples Dr. Sishuwa referred to is President Hichilema´s decision to blame the current crippling hunger and load shedding in Zambia on God or ´biblical´.

“Given that he (HH) seemed genuinely serious when saying this (Biblical) , Hichilema’s response suggests one of two possibilities,” said Dr. Sishuwa.

“The first is that Hichilema may have lost his marbles – the implication of which is the need to take mental health seriously,” Dr. Sishuwa said, “including when it manifests its symptoms in public leaders whom we often think are immune from such illnesses.”

Dr. Lungu said Zambians need to take Dr. Sishuwa seriously as he suggests that “We may be dealing with a president (HH) who needs help, not ridicule.”

Dr. Sishuwa adds that, “a careful examination of some of his (HH) recent public speeches reveals a worrying series of irrational and uncoordinated statements.”

The academician and author said, “even at the same presser, Hichilema accused himself of “working hard” at a time when the country is sinking with major crises. This includes crippling power outages lasting as long as 20 consecutive hours a day.”

Dr. Sishuwa concludes that, “the only conclusive way we can rule out the possibility that Hichilema has lost his marbles is to subject him to a psychiatric evaluation that will establish if he is mentally sound and simply remarkably out of touch.”

Up to six million Zambians face starvation after President Hichilema´s government sold all emergency reserve staple maize abroad as the country also faces country wide electricity black outs that have killed the poultry and other industry as the country exports power abroad.

President Hichilema attributes the spectacular failures of high food prices and power black outs to God saying “It´s biblical´ or Edgar Lungu´s fault.

