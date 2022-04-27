HH MUST TONE DOWN, I FEAR FOR NAKACHINDA – MP MUNG’ANDU

Lawmaker Davison Mung’andu has urged President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) to realize that he is nolonger opposition but Head of State and must tone down.

The Lawmaker commenting on President Hichilema’s presser notes that whatever the Head State says is taken serious.

Mung’andu says listening to President Hichilema’s tone at his press conference, he fears for Raphael Nakachinda who was arrested earlier before the press conference.

He said this in a statement below made available to Zambian Eye:

HH AND UPND SHOULD STOP ABUSING ZAMBIANS! IF NOT STOPPED THEY MAY BE A SOURCE OF DEEP DIVISIONS IN THE COUNTRY.

I listened to our Republican President’s presser yesterday, clearly His Excellence is at sea in terms of understanding what we the people of Zambian expected him to inform us. Let me Remind HH that he is now a Republican President not an opposition Leader! He has all his arsenal in terms of state machinery under his influence and control, what he says is what everyone follows and does. Hearing his tone and seeing his expressions I fear for Raphael Nakachinda, clearly he is the one who ordered his arrest how possible then is it that he will receive a fair treatment? Mr. President you will be called worse nicknames than what infuriated you that is what comes with the occupation of that high office. Your predecessors instead of Ubututu which simply means ignorance were called Cabbage, Nyama Soya etc they simply smiled and said ( I’m Stake etc). Will you manage to arrest whoever mentions the name Tonga? How many times did people mentioned that Bembaz Bantolelefye? Did you see Chiluba arresting them?

Secondly Zambias should never expect permanent change in terms of their well-being by this government I say so on strong ground because it seems not to have a roadmap or understanding of what it takes to build our economy. For them it’s either IMF deal or higher copper production. It is actually shocking that the Presser was more of me me me and me if not Nakachinda Nakachinda Nakachinda. If you listen to UPND President who is also our Republican President you will realize that he rarely stick to the prepared speech, it’s either he is stubborn or his handlers are unfit for the positions I very much doubt the later. His Excellence kindly take note that you will only build this Country Economically if and only if you start talking of Investing in Industrialization, don’t insult your friends instead take advantage of the Industrial yards they started developing in all provinces. We need to start producing our very own goods both for our consumption and export, without that I can assure you sir Copper prices will one day go down at a time you don’t expect that is what actually happens will not go into details of Sine Curve.

Sir, the way you get hurt if someone calls ( Ubututu) and associates with a particular tribe is a similar way if not worse when you and your party call others thieves, or clique of thieves before we call Zambians to completely ignore you as you are a bitter person who has not and will never heal from your past life experience kindly stop generalizing the word thieves on PF. As for your mistreatment kindly revenge if you so wish so that as a country we can move forward than seeing you repeatedly referring to your really sad experience which we are sympathetic and indeed no one in this country should go through what you went through just as no one should do a road race side by side with your motorcade or those to come in after you. It is wrong for you to only see corruption in PF and not development and yet as Father Banda said your government shamelessly commission PF projects. You have the power in your hands to bring those who were corrupt in PF to book than call everyone a thief. Mr. President and your Party stop it as your tongue is too powerful you might be dividing your people you have sworn to protect. There are many in PF who never saw a Ngwee but saved the people of this country with honor and dignity. Likewise you already have the corrupt in your government who you are protecting unknowingly. When we ask you about millions of dollars fertilizer which was single sourced no correct answers are gotten! ZESCO and CEEC bulk power supply agreement we don’t know what is going on! Sir I for one will surely offer you effective, efficient and objective checks and balances. Kindly stop calling or abusing your citizens by calling them thieves when you have the power to arrest and prosecute thieves. Clearly we will soon conclude that you have failed to find those you called and continue to thieves if you can be struggling the way you did during your self aggrandizing presser yesterday!

Scribes ensure our President reads this. I submit

Hon. Davison Mung’andu MP