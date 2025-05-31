HH only listens to his inner demons- Fred M’membe

OUR CONSTITUTION – THE PEOPLE UNITED CANNOT BE DEFEATED [3 MINS READ]



It’s very clear that the amendments to the Constitution that Mr Hakainde Hichilema wants to make are for his own and UPND’s political benefit, survival, and otherwise.

Mr Hichilema shouldn’t be allowed to change or amend our Constitution to politically and otherwise benefit themselves. The approach Mr Hichilema has taken to amendment the Constitution is not transparent and inclusive and undermines fundamental principles the Zambian people have been trying nurture over the last three decades.





Mr Hichilema should understand that amending the Constitution is a serious matter that should be approached with cold reason and dispassion, ensuring it serves the long-term interests of the nation, not a fleeting political moment.





A constitution shouldn’t be changed lightly. Mr Hichilema shouldn’t be allowed to change the Constitution for what is clearly personal gain or political expediency. What Mr Hichilema has put in Bill 7 are clearly self-serving political or election related amendments.



Our Constitution should not be changed to favour the political survival of Mr Hichilema. Any changes should be prospective, applying to those in the future, not only to benefit those currently in power.





The amendments to the Constitution shouldn’t be reduced to a political game. The Constitution shouldn’t be reduced to a tool to be manipulated for political gain or to address a specific political moment. It should be seen as the foundation of a society, not something to be changed at whim.





It’s very clear that Mr Hichilema doesn’t mean well with his Constitution amendments. There’s no meaningful transparency and inclusivity in his Constitution amendment process. He hasn’t even allowed adequate public discourse. Any attempt to amend the Constitution must be accompanied by a consultative and deliberative process involving an informed citizenry. The public should be fully involved in the discussion and decision-making process. The way Mr Hichilema has gone about his Constitution amendments amounts to secretive amendments.





Constitution amendments should not be made behind closed doors or without widespread public awareness and debate. This really undermines the culture we have been trying to develop over years to protect fundamental principles.





Mr Hichilema’s approach undermines everything we have achieved over the years. Amendments to the Constitution should not weaken fundamental principles like the rule of law or democracy. It’s very clear that Mr Hichilema has no interest in the long-term consequences of his amendments. Any amendments to the Constitution should be carefully considered for its potential long-term impact on the nation and its citizens.





A constitution amendment process of just a few weeks is certainly faulty. A more rigorous process is needed. It shouldn’t be so easy and so quick to amendment the Constitution. It should be a difficult amendment process.



The Constitution should have a difficult amendment process to ensure that changes are well-considered and supported. It should have a supermajority support of the population.



These major Constitution amendments Mr Hichilema wants to make warrant a constitutional convention, where representatives from across the nation can debate and propose changes.

In essence, Mr Hichilema should be made to understand that amending a Constitution should be a serious, transparent, and inclusive process that prioritises the long-term well-being of the nation and its people, not his short-term political interests or those of the UPND.





But Mr Hichilema is not a person who listens to fellow citizens. As I have stated before, he only listens to his inner demons. He does as he wants. What he wants matters more than what the rest of the citizens of this country want. As such, for the citizens of this country to get what they want, they have to outrightly defeat him. This calls for maximum national unity and mass mobilisation.



A people united can never be defeated!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party