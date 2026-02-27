HH SAYS NEW DAWN ACHIEVEMENTS SINCE AUGUST 24, 2021 ARE CLEAR AND UNDENIABLE





By: Agness Nakazwe



Hakainde Hichilema has urged newly appointed officials to serve the people of Zambia with dedication and integrity, aligning themselves with the vision of the New Dawn Government as they carry out their duties.





Speaking at State House during a swearing-in ceremony, President Hichilema expressed confidence that the newly appointed officials will exceed expectations, noting that many of them have previously served in Government and are well acquainted with their roles.





He further stated that the progress achieved by the New Dawn Government since August 24, 2021, is evident and requires no analysis, as citizens can see the developments for themselves.

He added that while many inherited challenges have been addressed, Government’s focus has now shifted towards accelerating economic growth.





The President made these remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of former Home Affairs and Internal Security Ministry Permanent Secretary Joseph Akafumba, who was appointed Zambia’s High Commissioner to Nigeria; Ainess Mukuwa, sworn in as Controller of Internal Audits at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning; and Andisiye Phiri Lengalenga, appointed Director General of the Public-Private Partnership Unit.





He directed the Controller of Internal Audit to strengthen oversight mechanisms and close procurement loopholes, stressing that audit sampling must be thorough and impartial, rather than selective.





The Head of State underscored that robust internal audits are essential to sustaining free education, school feeding programmes, and public sector recruitment.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema challenged the newly sworn-in Director General of Public-Private Partnerships to accelerate project delivery.





He said Zambia must move more infrastructure projects off the Government balance sheet by adopting innovative financing models.





Furthermore, the President tasked the newly appointed High Commissioner with prioritising economic diplomacy and attracting investment back home.

He stressed that Zambia’s foreign missions must shift their focus from protocol to productivity by securing trade opportunities, partnerships, and capital inflows.

#SunFmTvNews