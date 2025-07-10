HH Seeks Stronger Ties with U.S.



By Ruth Chayinda



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says Zambia is ready to reset its relations with the United States following a recent shift in U.S. foreign policy under the DONALD TRUMP administration.





President HICHILEMA says that Zambia will seize the opportunity presented by the policy shift to build a more robust and mutually beneficial partnership.



He notes that, although recent decisions, such as the withdrawal of aid, have been painful, they serve as a wake-up call for Zambia to become more self-reliant and strategic in its international engagements.





President HICHILEMA said this today when he met with the United States Ambassador to Zambia, MICHAEL GONZALES, at State House.



#Zambia #usa