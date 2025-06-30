HH SHOULD HAVE RESIGNED BY NOW ON MORAL GROUNDS
….for breaching the constitution in the process of coming up with Bill No. 7 of 2025, says Mukandila
Lusaka… Monday June 30, 2025 – Lusaka Lawyer and Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairman Celestine Mambula Mukandila says President Hakainde Hichilema should have resigned by now on moral grounds for breaching the Republican Constitution.
Mr Mukandila further says even the people that advised the Head of State during the constitution amendment process should have as well resigned for advising the President wrongly.
Speaking when he featured on Hot FM Radio Programme today, Mr Mukandila emphasized that the deferment of the process does not save the President from the liability of breaching the constitution.
He has also urged the Minister of Justice to write to National Assembly of Zambia indicating that the government has withdrawn the Bill.
He adds that failure to do so, they will be taken to court for ‘contempt of court’.
“The court has guided that going forward, there should be a technical committee or a committee of experts, an independent body that would carry out wider consultations with the people of Zambia. After that, the people of Zambia would come up with provisions they feel must be amended or added in the constitution,” he said.
He said according to the guidance by the Constitutional Court, Bill No. 7 of 2025 is a foregone issue, saying it is dead.
“The court has guided that we shall follow the procedure of having an independent body to come up with consultations so that the Zambian people would be the ones to originate the Bill. This means that Bill 7 is a foregone issue, it is dead. We are expecting that before the end of the day, the Minister of Justice must write to the National Assembly indicating that she has withdrawn Bill 7. Failure to do so, would entail that we would have no problem to institute legal proceedings against her because the court has ordered that the process of amending the constitution was unconstitutional,” he added.
“The process of deferment of the process by the President was an embarrassment. This does not save the President from the liability of breaching the constitution. Articles 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 9, 61, 90, 91 and 92 were breached by the President and his government in the process of coming up with Bill 7. By now, the President would have resigned on moral grounds.”
Mr Mukandila further said a lot of stakeholders including the Church, Civil Society Organisations, Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and other stakeholders spoke against it but that it was falling on deaf ears.
Clueless opposition parties no message to the electorate. Lungu is not the first former president to die. Many have died. Who is Lungu not to die? Stop armtwisting facts imwe ba the so called lawyers. My appeal to bamayo bana Tasila drop these fake lawyers, who can’t practice anywhere in the world but Zambia only. When Zambians voted for Lungu enmass no relative objected for Lungu to become the 6th president why? Its simple everybody close to Lungu accepted without thinking or asking any question. The body of Lungu belongs to the Zambian people who elected him into office. Not bakandile abo. The Lungu death has disgraced and brought shame to our country to unimaginable levels. Jesus Christ the son of God died, who are we not to die? HH is being blamed by bakandile who want to make political mileage over a dead body. GRZ is on firm ground. I have totally lost respect to some of our lawyers who can’t sort out a simple case of burying Lungu in peace.” Imfumu tailala muchalo chabene “. Simply mean Lungu yali ni mfumu yachalo cha Zambia. And therefore he will be buried in Zambia with or without law like abaice balesabaila.