HH SHOULD HAVE RESIGNED BY NOW ON MORAL GROUNDS



….for breaching the constitution in the process of coming up with Bill No. 7 of 2025, says Mukandila





Lusaka… Monday June 30, 2025 – Lusaka Lawyer and Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairman Celestine Mambula Mukandila says President Hakainde Hichilema should have resigned by now on moral grounds for breaching the Republican Constitution.





Mr Mukandila further says even the people that advised the Head of State during the constitution amendment process should have as well resigned for advising the President wrongly.





Speaking when he featured on Hot FM Radio Programme today, Mr Mukandila emphasized that the deferment of the process does not save the President from the liability of breaching the constitution.





He has also urged the Minister of Justice to write to National Assembly of Zambia indicating that the government has withdrawn the Bill.





He adds that failure to do so, they will be taken to court for ‘contempt of court’.



“The court has guided that going forward, there should be a technical committee or a committee of experts, an independent body that would carry out wider consultations with the people of Zambia. After that, the people of Zambia would come up with provisions they feel must be amended or added in the constitution,” he said.





He said according to the guidance by the Constitutional Court, Bill No. 7 of 2025 is a foregone issue, saying it is dead.





“The court has guided that we shall follow the procedure of having an independent body to come up with consultations so that the Zambian people would be the ones to originate the Bill. This means that Bill 7 is a foregone issue, it is dead. We are expecting that before the end of the day, the Minister of Justice must write to the National Assembly indicating that she has withdrawn Bill 7. Failure to do so, would entail that we would have no problem to institute legal proceedings against her because the court has ordered that the process of amending the constitution was unconstitutional,” he added.





“The process of deferment of the process by the President was an embarrassment. This does not save the President from the liability of breaching the constitution. Articles 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 9, 61, 90, 91 and 92 were breached by the President and his government in the process of coming up with Bill 7. By now, the President would have resigned on moral grounds.”





Mr Mukandila further said a lot of stakeholders including the Church, Civil Society Organisations, Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and other stakeholders spoke against it but that it was falling on deaf ears.