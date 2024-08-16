HH thinks he can insult, belittle and intimidate people in anyway he chooses- Fred M’membe

I WILL WHIP YOU; THERE IS A WAY IN WHICH I WHIP PEOPLE – “KUNUSULA BANTU”, SAYS HICHILEMA

Mr Hakainde Hichilema should find a way of controlling himself. We say this because we have noted that his violent language has consistently been followed by action. There is no doubt that power has gotten to his head and every time he is given a platform to speak, he thinks that now that he is President, he has the passport to speak to Zambians anyhow. He thinks he can insult, belittle and intimidate people in anyway he chooses.

He has used unpalatable language that is unimaginable as coming from a Head of State from kukama pamukosi

Kuvwibula (beating), calling other national leaders hyenas and threatening to whip citizens if they do not follow his instructions. This is shameful, unacceptable and disgraceful!

Just from this trip he undertook to Maamba recently, one can sense panic and anger, and the appetite to belittle citizens in his speeches. Commissioning a project should not make him so big headed such that he can start threatening citizens with whips, KUNUSULA, KUVWIBAULA and calling other leaders as Hyenas. If this behavior is this pronounced on projects he hasn’t funded, we shudder to think about what goes on in his cattle ranches or businesses? How does he treat his employees and their families? This attitude and disrespect is quite telling and it presents him as a man he truly is.

This is how part of his speech went (translated):

“If your relatives didn’t get employed (In phase one), they will get employed next time. Is it not so? Now we have brought Maamba phase two, 300 mega watts so that other Maamba based people should get employed. The people from Mweemba, Sinazongwe should get employed. I have already given instructions. So whosoever will not follow the instructions, I will whip them because there is a way in which I whip people”.

We have never had a leader, a servant of the people who threatens his masters with a whip. What leadership is this? Is this the leadership that can take us far? With such leadership, we shouldn’t be shocked about everything happening today. He is the one whipping every one, from opposition to citizens. He is detaining us in cells for no reason, he is keeping us in poverty for no reason and so on and so forth.

Mr Hichilema needs to change his ways. This is not a way to run a country. Let him show maturity, respect and honest leadership for once. Otherwise, the Zambian people will whip him real hard on voting day in 2026, since they too have a way they whip arrogant, pompous and corrupt politicians.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party