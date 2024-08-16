HH thinks he can insult, belittle and intimidate people in anyway he chooses- Fred M’membe

I WILL WHIP YOU; THERE IS A WAY IN WHICH I WHIP PEOPLE – “KUNUSULA BANTU”, SAYS HICHILEMA
Mr Hakainde Hichilema should find a way of controlling himself. We say this because we have noted that his violent language has consistently been followed by action. There is no doubt that power has gotten to his head and every time he is given a platform to speak, he thinks that now that he is President, he has the passport to speak to Zambians anyhow. He thinks he can insult, belittle and intimidate people in anyway he chooses.
He has used unpalatable language that is unimaginable as coming from a Head of State from kukama pamukosi
Kuvwibula (beating), calling other national leaders hyenas and threatening to whip citizens if they do not follow his instructions. This is shameful, unacceptable and disgraceful!
Just from this trip he undertook to Maamba recently, one can sense panic and anger, and the appetite to belittle citizens in his speeches. Commissioning a project should not make him so big headed such that he can start threatening citizens with whips, KUNUSULA, KUVWIBAULA and calling other leaders as Hyenas. If this behavior is this pronounced on projects he hasn’t funded, we shudder to think about what goes on in his cattle ranches or businesses? How does he treat his employees and their families? This attitude and disrespect is quite telling and it presents him as a man he truly is.
This is how part of his speech went (translated):
“If your relatives didn’t get employed (In phase one), they will get employed next time. Is it not so? Now we have brought Maamba phase two, 300 mega watts so that other Maamba based people should get employed. The people from Mweemba, Sinazongwe should get employed. I have already given instructions. So whosoever will not follow the instructions, I will whip them because there is a way in which I whip people”.
We have never had a leader, a servant of the people who threatens his masters with a whip. What leadership is this? Is this the leadership that can take us far? With such leadership, we shouldn’t be shocked about everything happening today. He is the one whipping every one, from opposition to citizens. He is detaining us in cells for no reason, he is keeping us in poverty for no reason and so on and so forth.
Mr Hichilema needs to change his ways. This is not a way to run a country. Let him show maturity, respect and honest leadership for once. Otherwise, the Zambian people will whip him real hard on voting day in 2026, since they too have a way they whip arrogant, pompous and corrupt politicians.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
During the Chiluba reign you insulted and belittled him. You used to call him ” Kafupi the liar ” you remember? Now are tasting your on medicine
Between you and HH, who insults more than the other? Are you not a doctor of insults?
If the president gives instructions and one disobeys there should be consequences. Do you want him to be as weak as the one who was controlled by his thuggish cadres? How come you have a problem with HH’s language but you glorified Sata who had very bad language? Is it because Sata was your tribesman? It is high time HH became tough because he is too soft it hurts.
Poor Fred! He has to rant about HH two or three times a day. Look at the senior members of his party who have left?!! Some he fired but majority just left. Who still belongs to his party? May be the authorities should give him a permit to hold a rally to see for himself that there are no followers.