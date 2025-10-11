HH THINKS THINGS ARE BETTER UNDER HIM BECAUSE HE AND HIS CIRCLE ARE EATING – KALABA





CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says President Hakainde Hichilema should stop mocking Zambians, arguing that the economy has become worse than it was four years ago.





Kalaba was responding to President Hichilema’s recent remarks questioning if those saying things are worse than they were before live in Zambia.





In an interview, Friday, Kalaba said the President and the people around him are eating, that’s why he thinks there is no suffering in the country.





“President Hichilema is being very, very insensitive because the President is eating, [and] people around him are eating. As a result of that, the President thinks there is no suffering in the country.

Now what we can tell the President is that there is a lot of suffering in Zambia. And people are struggling, people are poorer now than they were four years ago. The economy has become worse than it was four years ago and

Mr Hichilema cannot tell the Zambians that things are better off now.

When you look at electricity, we used to have two to three hours of load shedding before, now we are having 20 hours of load shedding. When you look at the price of mealie meal, a bag of mealie meal was costing K140, K135, today we are buying a bag of mealie meal at K300,” he said.





“When you look at fuel, the price of fuel per litre was somewhere around K17, K16 per litre, today we are buying fuel at almost K30 per litre. Before he came into government, maize [and] fertiliser, farmers were getting eight bags each per farmer.

Today, farmers are literally sharing fertiliser in medas, so how can he even say that things are better? I think the President should stop mocking the Zambian people, he has mocked us enough through the lies he has been telling us. Let him stop mocking the Zambians”.





When told that the President indicated that the economy was declining at negative 2.8% but now it is projected to be growing at 6.6%, Kalaba said the problem with President Hichilema is that he is theoretical and not realistic, adding that people are not interested in statistics as they only want to eat.





“Those indicators must reflect what is in the pot. Let’s be practical, let’s stop theories. The problem with our President is he is very theoretical and the reason why he is theoretical is that he has never done grassroot politics to understand that people don’t believe in theories. What people want is like what that Catholic priest said, balefwaya ulu toshi (they want food).

People want to eat, not those [figures like] negative two per cent. ‘It has grown by 6.6%,’ it has grown by 6.6% for him because all of us are just struggling, we are suffering. So he is wasting our time with those theories,” said Kalaba.



News Diggers