President Hichilema to leave for United Arab Emirates tomorrow

By Daily Star Reporter

President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow scheduled to travel the United Arab Emirates.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo announced the development in a press statement today.

Kakubo said President Hichilema is expected to grace the National Day of the Republic of Zambia at the World Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.

“President Hichilema accepted an invitation from his Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Almaktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai to grace the national day of the Republic of Zambia at the World Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday 20th January, 2022, which is themed: come to Zambia, a land of peace and opportunities,” he said.

“On Wednesday 19th January, 2022, ahead of the Expo, the President is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi, signifying Zambia’s growing notable presence on the global stage.”

The Minister disclosed that Zambia is among the 192 countries participating at the Dubai Expo, which runs from 1st October, 2021 to 31st March 2022.

He said the Expo presents a great opportunity to create synergies between advanced and emerging economies to promote equitable growth and development.

He said over 40 Zambian companies are expected to participate in the event to showcase the country’s enormous potential for trade, investment and tourism, and cultural endowments.

“On the margins of the national day at the expo, the Republic of Zambia will hold a business forum under the theme: doing business in Zambia, bringing together government representatives, industry captains and potential investors,” he said.

“In line with the government’s vision of ensuring economic transformation and sustainable development, the president will also hold meetings with the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA); Abu Dhabi fund for development; Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, and DP world. The President’s engagements with strategic partners are of great significance to Zambia, as they will contribute immensely towards the government’s vision of turning around the economy, promoting trade and investment, through the consolidation of bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates.”

The Minister said government is confident that the President’s Hichilema participation at the expo will translate into tangible benefits for the citizens.

The Head of State is expected to be back in the country on Saturday.