HH TOLD TO RESPECT PREVIOUS COURT RULING ON LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY

…As Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe calls for respect of court judgments, despite disagreements

Lusaka, Zambia—Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe, has urged government to respect court judgments, even when they disagree with them.

Speaking at a recent press briefing, Dr. M’membe highlighted the importance of upholding the rule of law and the decisions of the judiciary, citing his own disagreements with past rulings.

“The judgments are there; they were published in the media. They were not secret judgments. It’s the same thing with the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu,” Dr. M’membe stated.

He expressed his discontent with the constitutional court’s decision on Lungu’s eligibility, labeling it a “bad judgment.” However, he acknowledged that the decision is final and must be respected.

“I did not agree with that judgment. To this day, I don’t agree with it. But it’s a judgment of an apex court. It’s a judgment of the constitutional court. There’s no court above it where you can appeal. We have to live with that judgment. We have to respect that judgment,” he explained.

Dr. M’membe emphasized that respecting judicial decisions is crucial, regardless of personal opinions.

He reminded President Hakainde Hichilema that courts exist to provide finality in legal disputes, and their rulings must be honored.

“We will not agree with all the judgments of the courts. But we are required to respect the judgments that come from those courts if they are final,” he asserted.

Dr. M’membe also called on government to focus on delivering on their promises rather than disputing settled legal matters. “Let them stick to the principles of law. Again, it’s a case of res judicata. Whether you like Mr. Lungu or you don’t like him, he is eligible. The constitutional court decided so. Give him his judgment. If you want to defeat him, simply organize in a better way. Deliver to our people the things you promised them you would deliver. Give them a better life,” he said .