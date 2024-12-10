HH ultimately beat ECL in court mingalato in this matter- Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes
Here is my belief on the EL eligibility cases which, I must state, I cannot prove.
I am of the view that both the major cases, as brought by Pule and Chizombe, had deep political motivations. At minimum, salient influences of the EL and HH presidences were catalytic in the decisions to initiate the matters.
Let me just say that I don’t have the Abrahamic faith required to believe that either Pule or Chizombe just woke up one day and, as interested and active citizens, decided to go to court to find out if President Lungu had served one or two terms.
That said, here is the difference see between the two petitioners.
Simply, looking at the technical and professional approach to the case, one was superficial maybe even while the other was meticulous. Pule approached the case leisurely while Chizombe did his homework.
The Pule Judgement failed to completely settle the matter which Pule (and I am suggesting EL) wanted determined – that President Lungu had served only one term and that the 2016 constitutional amendment provisions on terms was retrospective. On this matter, the EL administration itself neglected (rightly, if to their disadvantage) to uncategorically make the 2016 changes retrospective.
Chizombe, on the other hand, crossed all his Ts and dotted his Is. In his arguments on each substantive question, he anticipated every question and directed the court how to think.
Interestingly, even in this latter case, the EL response to the issues raised by the Petitioner was rather cursory. Completely reliant on quoting books and cases, without developing a nuanced argument. Even the court termed their arguments skeletal.
In simple terms then, HH ultimately beat EL in court mingalato in this matter.
About the court, I will say this. In one of very rare times, I was impressed with the clear articulation of this judgement. The setting out of the thinking of multiple courts of final jurisdiction across the world, on the various questions, was solidly done.
One might politically disagree with the judgement, but cannot technically or substantially fault its articulated thinking.
That’s how it should be. Readers of judgements should be able to chew on meat and agree or disagree on substance!
That’s what you think. I thought you are intelligent enough to see ati tapali ifyo apanga Hichilema. Hichilema has just dribbled himself, because the real war has just started. Lungu is not a child, but Hichilema thinks other people don’t think , and it’s only him who thinks! When infact other people are miles ahead of him. So don’t be too excited lady! We know you are blinded! You are not as intelligent as Sishuwa who is not shy to say loudly that “he wrongly supported Hichilema in 2021, he didn’t know that he could be very much worse than Lungu”! But don’t worry, all days are numbered, one of those days Hichilema’s mingalatos will come to an end!
The way you are arguing is the same way ECL team were arguing (skeletal) add meat to your argument. HH is not the one who was reading the Judgement, kindly put your argument in line with what you don’t agree with, in the Judgement rendered today. If Sishuwa is intelligent as you put it, then you will be shocked that he will not be on your side on this particular Judgement.
Hi Laura,
It’s a pity you see things this way. Governance does not require groups or people who going to act dubiously in order to sabotage the nation while everyone is watching. What Lungu did though few really understood what was happening was criminal and needed to be stopped. Lungu is a very big criminal! What he did with the enacting of the new constitution and doing away with the old one was not mandated. There was no referendum or constitunality to his act. It was an act to get him a new term by causing confusion in the constitution. Hi arm was to try and ignore completely the 2015 term and start his terms in 2016 going forward. Again he put the ConCourt by carefully putting the president and vice presidents to back him up. Anyone has a right to challenge and Chizombe so this. Lungu saw the new constitution as a means to increase his presidential terms and not improving governance. So in short, Lungu saw an opportunity to criminally use the enaction of a new constitution and concourt judges to commit real crime not imingalato. Please we know he’s your friend, but learn to educate the people rightly.
As Ms. Laura Miti says, there is no doubt that both Dan Pule and Chizombe had political hands behind their petitions, but then someone had to do the needful and the ordinary Zambian doesnot have the financial clout to take on such an awesome responsibility.
Most of us knew and even PF knew that Mr. Lungu was not eligible to stand in the 2021 elections inspite of the 2016 amendments to the constitution because you cannot apply the law retroactively. From the amount of noise Mr. Lungu’s PF and their sympathisers made on social media, it was clear they knew they were cornered.
However, all is well that ends well. Justice has been served.
Your task is now to labour in defence of an illegitimate president and by extension a government with a fake mandate.
If I were the Fuhrer, I would go to the country for a legitimate mandate!!!
Unfortunately, Zambian politics lacks principled people.
Your person will March over edge regardless!!!