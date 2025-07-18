HH WALKING THE TALK KWENYUNA IS REAL- Spuki Mulemwa

17/7/25



HH WALKING THE TALK KWENYUNA IS REAL



It’s indeed gratifying to note that President Hakainde Hichilema is walking the talk and making good on his campaign promises.





Kwenyuna Kwenyu is the catch phrase that is taking the whole country by storm and is used to illustrate results of what has been achieved by this government under the leadership of President Hichilema.





The President can proudly point at what he has achieved since ascending to the highest office in the land, and all are free to counter check and verify, thereafter it’s Kwenu after Kwenyu.





Free Education is top of the Kwenyu list as even the opposition politicians who criticize and vilify the the Republican President on anything and everything are enjoying free education as their children are also going to school ya mahala, free free free.





Development which was previously the preserve of those along the line of rail has finally reached those in far flung rural areas who need it most, CDF has been massively increased with resources disbursed to all 156 constituencies nationwide at the same time, thus delivering development to the doorsteps of the communities.





Massive recruitment of workers in their thousands in education, healthcare and security wings, the list is endless, it’s truly Kwenyu after Kwenyu.





Before I forget, Zambia is expecting a bumper harvest, as a result of timely distribution of farming inputs to farmers, another Kwenyu.





Let’s all join President Hichilema as he leads the nation to Kwenyuna, we are aware that there is still a lot more to do however Zambia is in the right and capable hands, so expect more Kwenyuna Kwenyu as President Hichilema steers our great nation to prosperity.



Spuki Mulemwa

Western Province UPND Media Team.