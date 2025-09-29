HH WILL BOUNCE BACK IN 2026…..currently, there’s no political party that can take out President Hichilema-  Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa

HH WILL BOUNCE BACK IN 2026, MINISTER ASSURES INVESTORS.



….. Says currently, there’s no political party that can take out President Hichilema.





WE are assuring investors that, from what we have done so far in the past four years, President Hakainde Hichilema is coming back in 2026, says Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa.





Speaking after inspecting the Livingstone Royal and Country Golf Club, which will be the venue of the 2025 Southern Province Investment Expo scheduled for October 12 to 16, Nanjuwa said President Hichilema was sure to retain power, looking at the economic growth he had achieved in four years.





“We are assuring investors that, from what we have done so far in the past four years in economic growth, [it] is assuring that President Hakainde Hichilema is coming back. So I can assure and encourage the investors that the leadership of the New Dawn government will continue under the leadership of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema. So, leveraging on that, we have to work extra hard to engage investors. An investor is a very intelligent individual who is able to analyse all aspects of life, all valuables: the political issues, and I think they are able to see that President Hichilema is coming back,” Nanjuwa said.





He added that currently, there was no political party that could take out President Hichilema.



“I think they (investors) are able to see that President Hichilema is coming back. I don’t think there is any political party today in Zambia that can take out the President. So we are saying to the local and foreign investors that the continuation of his leadership is assured,” Nanjuwa said.





He said the motivation to hold the Investment Expo, which was not originally planned and budgeted for, was because of President Hichilema, whom he described as Zambia’s ‘Chief Marketing Officer.’



He added that Southern Province should not be number three, but number one in maize production.



“I don’t agree that I should be coming out number three in maize production; I want to be number one,” said Nanjuwa.





He added that Southern Province was now part of the network of trade and investments of 132 regions, which includes Kwazulu-Natal, which had since shown interest to participate in the Investment Expo.



Nanjuwa disclosed that a lot of investors from China and Namibia had also shown interest in attending the Expo.



CREDIT: News Diggers