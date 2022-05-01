HH WILL FIX WITHIN HIS FIRST TERM WHAT PF DESTROYED IN 10 YEARS – IMENDA

LUNDAZI- 01/05/2022

VETERAN female politician from UNIP, through MMD days, Winnie Lukute of Chasefu district says there will be insignificant opposition from the former ruling party by the time President Hakainde Hichilema begins his second term of office.

Ms Lukute said she will ensure that all women in Chasefu join the UPND because there is no vengeance, but pure peace in President Hichilema.

And UPND secretary general, Batuke Imenda charged that President Hichilema will fix the ten year PF damage within the five year mandate of the New Dawn Government.

The ruling party CEO was speaking at two separate public meetings in Chasefu and Lundazi districts where scores of former ruling party members and other political parties joined the UPND.

And during a public meeting in Lundazi, former PF district youth chairperson, Bernard Ngulube, otherwise known as Commander Ben Kaloba went topless after surrendering party T-shirt and cap to Mr Imenda for he had no use for them anymore.

He said due to the PF voilent agenda, he and many others went into hiding for fear of the unknown when UPND won the August 12, 2021 elections.

However, Ben Kaloba was happy that the restoration of peace in Zambia by President Hichilema enabled him to come out from hiding in a ‘dark-hole.’

Another veteran politician, Chiukepo Ngwenya could not hide his joy and interspaced his brief address with dance.

Mr Ngwenya who joined UPND from MMD charged that the economy of ZAMBIA was in safe hands because Mr Hichilema is a visionary and sober leader.

And Mr Imenda’s working visit to Eastern Province has entered its fourth day.

