HH Witchcraft Trial Disgraceful–HARRY KALABA

…‘we should be televising AI’



16.02.25



At such a critical time in the democratic and economic dispensation of Zambia, we are deeply disappointed that President Hichilema’s government is prioritising a witchcraft trial live in the courts of law amidst a myriad of many other important issues facing the nation.



As Citizens First, we are further perturbed and flabbergasted that a state owned newspaper like the Zambia Daily Mail could give front page prominence to a mundane announcement of this ‘ witch hunt’ circus using state resources and time.

Televising a witchcraft trial is shamefully unprecedented in Zambia which is a christian nation.



“We think its just wrong and cheap on all levels for Zambia to be known as the first country in the region, if not the continent to lend credence to witchcraft at a time others are televising ‘ Artificial Intelligence.”



It is wrong for us to promote and lend credence to witchcraft and the occult as a christian nation when other countries are sending rockets into outer space to explore further and better life using science.

When the witchcraft story commences in the Zambian courts, note that international mainstream media will be around to help mock us around the world you are talking CNN, BBC, VOA etc.



They will all be here to showcase to the world how cheap we have become under Mr HH’s witchcraft era when we worship and extol black magic instead of laboratory science.



We got here fellow citizens when someone reported to the Zambian police that a man of Zambian citizenship working with a Mozambican fellow, apparently intended to use a chameleon in a voodoo spell to harm President HH.



Apparently Mr Hichilema fell off balance when he was informed of the grand scheme by the Grand Wizard leading to an arrest and now the pending live trial of a chameleon and two men.



As CF President, and with great shame we firmly believe that Mr Hichilema should have directed efforts towards:



1. Reducing the price of mealie meal

2. Reducing the price of petrol and diesel

3. Reducing the number of pupils in overcrowded classrooms with overworked teachers

4. Reducing the hours illegally detained Zambians are staying in overcrowded prisons.



It is our considered view that televising a witch hunt will take Mr. Hichilema nowhere just as it won’t buy him any popularity because people are hungry and jobless.



‘Stop the witchhunt and fix the economy like you promised instead of this tactic of diverting Zambians attention from the real issues of hunger and load shedding.’



FIX THE ECONOMY YOUR TIME IS UP



Harry Kalaba

CF President

UKA Chairperson for Elections