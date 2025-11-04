HH would have easily allied himself with Apartheid for ‘economic reasons’ – Sishuwa Sishuwa

HH would have easily allied himself with Apartheid for ‘economic reasons’ – Sishuwa … what happened to ‘I’m not traveling because we are mourning until we bury?’
He writes:
Ever transactional and with little in the way of principle, Hichilema would have easily allied himself with Apartheid for ‘economic’ reasons. South Africa and Namibia are fortunate that Zambia had Kaunda for president, not this one, at the peak of their struggle for independence!
But someone going by the name Chiyanda leaped to Hichilema’s defence, stating: “HH didn’t go to Tanzania because he agrees with whats happening there, he went to strenghten Zambia’s ties with Tanzania. Zambia can’t afford any disruptions with the movement of exports and imports through Dar. Politics is ugly business…” Sentimental Foodie
But Sishuwa shot back. He stated: “Ok, let me try to put this in elementary form so that even someone with your mind can hopefully understand.
First, what happened to “I am not travelling because we are mourning or until we bury”? Or has Hichilema now added lies to Zambia’s exports? Second, if everything is based on economic value, then why didn’t Hichilema attend Mnangagwa’s inauguration since Zambia, according to central bank statistics, exports more to Zimbabwe than Tanzania? Not going there cannot make Tanzania shut down the port services to Zambia for the following reasons: 1. Not going there or sending a junior official does not mean declaration of war; it just means someone doesn’t support or is uncomfortable with what happened there.
Have you heard what is called taking a principled position on an issue? 2. Zambia’s use of the port of Dar es Salaam is not for free. It benefits Tanzania more than it does Zambia because we pay a lot of port charges to Tanzania .
This explains why each time Zambians appear to gravitate towards the use of Durban, Walvis Bay or Beira ports, Tanzanian authorities always take necessary steps to immediately reverse the trend because that means reduced revenue for them.
Therefore, it is business to them not a favour to us. Look at the US for instance. There are a lot of business transactions between the US and China despite many differences and misunderstandings which exist because it is for mutual benefit.
3. The other presidents from SADC and COMESA didn’t go there except Hichilema, so how does someone think Zambia can be singled out for denial of port services leaving other countries like Uganda, Rwanda, Malawi, and Zimbabwe that equally depend on Dar port services? What happened in Tanzania is barbaric, undemocratic and unacceptable.
The decision by Hichilema to ignore this reality, walk on corpses, and dignify the sham election with his presence must be condemned in very strong terms instead of being celebrated or condoned.”
I see, that somebody is asleep and dreaming terribly, terrible dream just this afternoon.
For a schooled person, Dokota Shuwa Shuwa reasons like a simpleton. Like an alcohol addicted junkie whose arguments on any subject are always right.
If your neighbour who allows you to get water from his borehole for a fee every month quarrels with his wife and they have a big fight, does this internal squabble by the neighbour mean you should stop getting water as per regular activity?
No.
It is an internal or private matter.
A one off, not a regular event. If the neighbour’s domestic quarrel happens regularly, then there is reason to report the matter to the victim support unit as GBV.
South Africa’s apartheid policy was not a one off. It was a sustained national policy that applied to black people regardless of where in the world you came from. Every black man, every black woman therefore had a moral obligation to oppose it.
There is no comparison between our united fight against apartheid and the election matter in Tanzania. We are praying that Tanzania resolves it’s squabble. This is the spirit with which HH addressed the audience at that event.
Sishuwa is now incorrigible.There is no Apartheid in Tanzania.The riots there are being perpetrated by politicians who wanted to win power at all costs.Anger, emotions and selfishness is the motivation,not racial differences.Those are internal differences that even you know little about save from what you get from social media.Zambia has done well not to antagonize the winner.Sihulu will not govern by force and calm shall return once the vanquished accept reality to try harder next elections
Your example on Zimbabwe ,SADC,Uganda are very childish because Zambia has more to loose than those places
Stop covering yourself in blankets full on noxious smoke
Dr. Sishuwa is increasely appearing unreasonable and incoherent. It was easy for Dr. Kaunda to take a principled stand against apartheid because we were under a one party state.
Under the current multi party dispensation, I doubt he would have done the same otherwise he would have lost the elections because of the immense suffering we had to endure.
So Dr. Sishuwa, your assertion is a little far fetched. It is clear that in your eyes, HH can do nothing right. Whatever he says or does, you will invariably criticise.
Dictators investing in Dictators…
They use the same model, and use the same play book.. Even the death of multitudes doesn’t move them.
Indeed as mentioned in my earlier post, and also stated by Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, Hakainde could have attended the Inauguration Ceremony of UDI Rhodesian Dictator Ian Smith, so as to maintain the Sea route through Rhodesia..and a Red Carpet of the Blood of Black People could have been rolled out for him to congratulate the Rhodesian Murderer..
That seems to be his version of Economic Diplomacy,
being cheered by Praise Zealots.
That Zambia represented on that Blood laden Dodoma Military Podium legitimizing the 98% Dictatorship of Suluhu Hassan, is not my Zambia.
Not in my Name please! I can’t be party to the Dictator Suluhu Hassan ‘s killing Machine of Innocents in Tanzania.
Thank you.