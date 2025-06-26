HH’S ATTEMPT TO BLOCK LUNGU BURIAL IS AN INSULT TO GRIEVING FAMILY AND ZAMBIAN MOURNERS – SAKWIBA SIKOTA

HH’ ATTEMPT TO BLOCK LUNGU BURIAL IS AN INSULT TO GRIEVING FAMILY AND ZAMBIAN MOURNERS – SAKWIBA SIKOTA





It is with a heavy heart that we, not only as ULP but as a nation, witness a deeply troubling turn of events surrounding the burial of our beloved former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, here in Johannesburg, South Africa. Thousands of Zambians, driven by love, respect, and loyalty, have made immense personal sacrifices—spending their hard-earned money, braving long and sleepless journeys by air and by road—to be present and pay their last respects to a man who once led our nation with strength and conviction.





Today, their hopes and emotions hang in uncertainty. In a shocking and disheartening move, the Zambian government has filed an injunction against the widow and children of the late President—an action that has not only delayed the burial but has thrown the mourning process into confusion and deep sorrow.





This legal interference, at such a sensitive moment, is not only an affront to the grieving family but also to the Zambian citizens who have come in peace, unity, and dignity to honour a statesman they still hold dear. These delays inflict emotional and financial strain on ordinary people who simply came to bid farewell.





Let us not allow politics to overshadow humanity. This moment calls for respect, empathy, and the upholding of the dignity of the dead. President Lungu deserves a peaceful and honorable farewell, and the people of Zambia deserve closure and better. SAKWIBA SIKOTA S.C PRESIDENT ULP

25th June 2025